KNM Berhad : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
KNM GROUP BERHAD
1. Details of Corporate Proposal
|
Involve issuance of new
|
No
|
type/class of securities ?
|
Types of corporate proposal
|
ESOS
|
Details of corporate proposal
|
ESOS
|
No. of shares issued under this
|
131,500
|
corporate proposal
|
Issue price per share ($$)
|
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|
Par Value($$) (if applicable)
0.1100
Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following
|
Units
|
3,678,001,755
|
Issued Share Capital ($$)
|
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 2,110,382,550.580
|
Listing Date
|
11 Apr 2022
|
Remarks :
This announcement is dated 8 April 2022.
Announcement Info
Company Name
Stock Name
Date Announced
Category
Reference Number
KNM GROUP BERHAD
KNM
08 Apr 2022
Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
ALA-07042022-00009
Disclaimer
KNM Group Bhd published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2022 13:28:03 UTC.