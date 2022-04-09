Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. KNM Group Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNM   MYL7164OO006

KNM GROUP BERHAD

(KNM)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  04-07
0.1900 MYR    0.00%
0.1900 MYR    0.00%
04/01KNM BERHAD : OTHERS Default in Payment by KNM Group Berhad pursuant to Paragraph 9.19A of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad
PU
03/21KNM Group Berhad Announces Change in Financial Year End
CI
03/21KNM BERHAD : Change in Financial Year End
PU
KNM Berhad : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

04/09/2022 | 09:29am EDT
Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

KNM GROUP BERHAD

1. Details of Corporate Proposal

Involve issuance of new

No

type/class of securities ?

Types of corporate proposal

ESOS

Details of corporate proposal

ESOS

No. of shares issued under this

131,500

corporate proposal

Issue price per share ($$)

Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

Par Value($$) (if applicable)

0.1100

Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following

Units

3,678,001,755

Issued Share Capital ($$)

Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 2,110,382,550.580

Listing Date

11 Apr 2022

Remarks :

This announcement is dated 8 April 2022.

Announcement Info

Company Name

Stock Name

Date Announced

Category

Reference Number

KNM GROUP BERHAD

KNM

08 Apr 2022

Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

ALA-07042022-00009

Disclaimer

KNM Group Bhd published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2022 13:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 023 M 242 M 242 M
Net income 2021 -601 M -142 M -142 M
Net Debt 2021 1 082 M 256 M 256 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,82x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 698 M 165 M 165 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart KNM GROUP BERHAD
Duration : Period :
KNM Group Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNM GROUP BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Koon Ping Tan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Toh Sing Wong Group Chief Financial Officer
Zulhasnan bin Rafique Executive Chairman
Mun Kee Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Mohammed Irwan bin Mohammed Mubarak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNM GROUP BERHAD26.67%165
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED36.79%59 714
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY55.94%36 293
HALLIBURTON COMPANY74.64%35 968
NOV INC.50.33%8 002
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-10.92%4 169