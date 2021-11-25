KNM Berhad : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - IR LEE SWEE ENG

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
KNM GROUP BERHAD
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Name
IR LEE SWEE ENG
Nationality/Country of
Malaysia
incorporation
Descriptions (Class)
Ordinary shares
Details of changes
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of Transaction
Nature of Interest
1
22 Nov 2021
13,000,000
Acquired
Direct Interest
Name of registered CGS CIMB Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Lee Swee Eng holder
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
2
22 Nov 2021
13,000,000
Disposed
Indirect Interest
Name of registered Affin Hwang Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter Merger Sdn Bhd holder
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
3
23 Nov 2021
5,000,000
Acquired
Direct Interest
Name of registered CGS CIMB Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Lee Swee Eng holder
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
4
23 Nov 2021
5,000,000
Disposed
Indirect Interest
Name of registered Affin Hwang Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter Merger Sdn Bhd holder
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
Circumstances by
Purchase of 18 million shares by own-self via Direct Business Transaction and
reason of which change dispose of 18 million shares by Inter Merger Sdn Bhd via Direct Business
has occurred
Transaction.
Nature of interest
Direct and Indirect Interest
Direct (units)
65,116,434
Direct (%)
1.949
Indirect/deemed
197,403,863
interest (units)
Indirect/deemed
5.908
interest (%)
Total no of securities
262,520,297
after change
Date of notice
24 Nov 2021
Date notice received by 25 Nov 2021
Listed Issuer
Remarks :
The Company received the original notification from the substantial shareholder on 25.11.2021.
The purchase of 18 million shares by own-self and the disposal of 18 million shares by Inter Merger Sdn Bhd represent 0.539% respectively of the issued and paid-up share capital of 3,341,328,680 ordinary shares, which excludes a total of 1,841,275 ordinary shares held as treasury shares as at 25 November 2021.
