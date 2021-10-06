KNM Berhad : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - MAA GROUP BERHAD

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
KNM GROUP BERHAD
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Name
MAA GROUP BERHAD
Address
Suite 11.05 11th Floor
No. 566 Jalan Ipoh
KUALA LUMPUR
51200 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No.
471403-A
Nationality/Country of
Malaysia
incorporation
Descriptions (Class)
Ordinary shares
Details of changes
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of Transaction
Nature of Interest
1
05 Oct 2021
68,000,000
Acquired
Indirect Interest
Name of registered Maybank Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Imperium Edumaax Sdn Bhd
holder
Address of
14th Floor, Menara Maybank 100 Jalan Tun Perak 50050 Kuala Lumpur
Description of
Transaction
Circumstances by
|
Acquisition of 68,000,000 shares via open market.
reason of which change
Nature of interest
Indirect Interest
Direct (units)
266,001,800
Direct (%)
7.982
Indirect/deemed
68,000,000
Indirect/deemed
2.041
Total no of securities
334,001,800
Date of notice
06 Oct 2021
Date notice received by 06 Oct 2021
Listed Issuer
Remarks :
The acquisition of 68,000,000 shares represents 2.041% of the issued and paid-up share capital of 3,332,357,680 ordinary shares, which excludes a total of 1,841,275 ordinary shares held as treasury shares as at 6 October 2021.
Disclaimer
KNM Group Bhd published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 06:45:03 UTC.