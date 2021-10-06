Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. KNM Group Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNM   MYL7164OO006

KNM GROUP BERHAD

(KNM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KNM Berhad : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - MAA GROUP BERHAD

10/06/2021 | 02:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

KNM GROUP BERHAD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name

MAA GROUP BERHAD

Address

Suite 11.05 11th Floor

No. 566 Jalan Ipoh

KUALA LUMPUR

51200 Wilayah Persekutuan

Malaysia.

Company No.

471403-A

Nationality/Country of

Malaysia

incorporation

Descriptions (Class)

Ordinary shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction

Nature of Interest

1

05 Oct 2021

68,000,000

Acquired

Indirect Interest

Name of registered Maybank Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Imperium Edumaax Sdn Bhd

holder

Address of

14th Floor, Menara Maybank 100 Jalan Tun Perak 50050 Kuala Lumpur

registered holder

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

Circumstances by

Acquisition of 68,000,000 shares via open market.

reason of which change

has occurred

Nature of interest

Indirect Interest

Direct (units)

266,001,800

Direct (%)

7.982

Indirect/deemed

68,000,000

interest (units)

Indirect/deemed

2.041

interest (%)

Total no of securities

334,001,800

after change

Date of notice

06 Oct 2021

Date notice received by 06 Oct 2021

Listed Issuer

Remarks :

The acquisition of 68,000,000 shares represents 2.041% of the issued and paid-up share capital of 3,332,357,680 ordinary shares, which excludes a total of 1,841,275 ordinary shares held as treasury shares as at 6 October 2021.

Disclaimer

KNM Group Bhd published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 06:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KNM GROUP BERHAD
02:46aKNM BERHAD : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - MAA GROUP BERHAD
PU
09/29KNM BERHAD : Group to Supply Pre-Fabrication Tank for Power Plant in Selangor, Malaysia
MT
09/28KNM BERHAD : OTHERSAward of Contract by PEC Powercon Sdn Bhd to KNM Group Berhad's Wholly-..
PU
09/27Ishak Ismail Mulling over A Stake in KNM
CI
09/20KNM Group Berhad Appoints Ho Soo Woon as Independent and Non Executive Director, Date o..
CI
09/20KNM Group Berhad Appoints Zulhasnan Bin Rafique as Independent and Non Executive Chairm..
CI
09/19KNM BERHAD : Change in Boardroom - TAN SRI DR ZULHASNAN BIN RAFIQUE (Amended Announcement)
PU
09/19KNM BERHAD : Change in Boardroom - MR HO SOO WOON (Amended Announcement)
PU
09/19KNM BERHAD : Change in Boardroom - MR HO SOO WOON
PU
09/19KNM BERHAD : Change in Boardroom - TAN SRI DR ZULHASNAN BIN RAFIQUE
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 343 M 322 M 322 M
Net income 2020 64,2 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
Net Debt 2020 1 130 M 270 M 270 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,64x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 798 M 191 M 191 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart KNM GROUP BERHAD
Duration : Period :
KNM Group Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNM GROUP BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Koon Ping Tan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Toh Sing Wong Group Chief Financial Officer
Zulhasnan bin Rafique Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mun Kee Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Mohammed Irwan bin Mohammed Mubarak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNM GROUP BERHAD17.07%191
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED40.13%43 184
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY21.53%21 085
HALLIBURTON COMPANY23.86%20 499
NOV INC.3.35%5 349
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED25.10%4 715