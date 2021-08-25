KNM Berhad : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - MADAM GAN SIEW LIAT

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
KNM GROUP BERHAD
|
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
|
|
|
Name
|
MADAM GAN SIEW LIAT
|
|
Nationality/Country of
|
Malaysia
|
|
|
incorporation
|
|
|
|
Descriptions (Class)
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
Details of changes
|
|
|
|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of Transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
1
|
19 Aug 2021
|
1,748,750
|
Disposed
|
Direct Interest
Name of registered Affin Hwang Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Gan Siew Liat holder
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
|
2
|
19 Aug 2021
|
18,039,404
|
Disposed
|
Indirect Interest
Name of registered CGS-CIMB Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Lee Swee Eng holder
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
|
3
|
19 Aug 2021
|
8,944,704
|
Disposed
|
Indirect Interest
Name of registered Maybank Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter Merger Sdn Bhd holder
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
|
4
|
19 Aug 2021
|
37,267,142
|
Disposed
|
Indirect Interest
Name of registered Affin Hwang Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter Merger Sdn Bhd holder
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
Circumstances by Disposals of shares via Direct Business Transaction as follows: 1. Personal- reason of which change 1,748,750 shares 2. Spouse, Lee Swee Eng-18,039,404 shares 3. Inter Merger
|
has occurred
|
Sdn Bhd-46,211,846 shares
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct and Indirect Interest
|
Direct (units)
|
47,296,250
|
Direct (%)
|
1.425
|
Indirect/deemed
|
215,224,047
|
interest (units)
|
|
Indirect/deemed
|
6.484
|
interest (%)
|
|
Total no of securities
|
262,520,297
|
after change
|
|
Date of notice
|
24 Aug 2021
Date notice received by 24 Aug 2021
Listed Issuer
Remarks :
The Company received the notification from the substantial shareholder in the evening of 24 August 2021.
The disposals of shares 1,748,750, 18,039,404 and 46,211,846 represent 0.053%, 0.543% and 1.392% respectively of the issued and paid-up share capital of 3,319,514,830 ordinary shares, which excludes a total of 1,841,275 ordinary shares held as treasury shares as at 25 August 2021.
