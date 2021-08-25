KNM Berhad : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - MADAM GAN SIEW LIAT

Name of registered Affin Hwang Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter Merger Sdn Bhd holder

Name of registered Maybank Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter Merger Sdn Bhd holder

Name of registered CGS-CIMB Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Lee Swee Eng holder

Name of registered Affin Hwang Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Gan Siew Liat holder

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

Circumstances by Disposals of shares via Direct Business Transaction as follows: 1. Personal- reason of which change 1,748,750 shares 2. Spouse, Lee Swee Eng-18,039,404 shares 3. Inter Merger

has occurred Sdn Bhd-46,211,846 shares Nature of interest Direct and Indirect Interest Direct (units) 47,296,250 Direct (%) 1.425 Indirect/deemed 215,224,047 interest (units) Indirect/deemed 6.484 interest (%) Total no of securities 262,520,297 after change Date of notice 24 Aug 2021

Date notice received by 24 Aug 2021

Listed Issuer

Remarks :

The Company received the notification from the substantial shareholder in the evening of 24 August 2021.

The disposals of shares 1,748,750, 18,039,404 and 46,211,846 represent 0.053%, 0.543% and 1.392% respectively of the issued and paid-up share capital of 3,319,514,830 ordinary shares, which excludes a total of 1,841,275 ordinary shares held as treasury shares as at 25 August 2021.