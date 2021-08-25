Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. KNM Group Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNM   MYL7164OO006

KNM GROUP BERHAD

(KNM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KNM Berhad : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - MADAM GAN SIEW LIAT

08/25/2021 | 02:14am EDT
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

KNM GROUP BERHAD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name

MADAM GAN SIEW LIAT

Nationality/Country of

Malaysia

incorporation

Descriptions (Class)

Ordinary shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction

Nature of Interest

1

19 Aug 2021

1,748,750

Disposed

Direct Interest

Name of registered Affin Hwang Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Gan Siew Liat holder

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

2

19 Aug 2021

18,039,404

Disposed

Indirect Interest

Name of registered CGS-CIMB Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Lee Swee Eng holder

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

3

19 Aug 2021

8,944,704

Disposed

Indirect Interest

Name of registered Maybank Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter Merger Sdn Bhd holder

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

4

19 Aug 2021

37,267,142

Disposed

Indirect Interest

Name of registered Affin Hwang Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter Merger Sdn Bhd holder

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

Circumstances by Disposals of shares via Direct Business Transaction as follows: 1. Personal- reason of which change 1,748,750 shares 2. Spouse, Lee Swee Eng-18,039,404 shares 3. Inter Merger

has occurred

Sdn Bhd-46,211,846 shares

Nature of interest

Direct and Indirect Interest

Direct (units)

47,296,250

Direct (%)

1.425

Indirect/deemed

215,224,047

interest (units)

Indirect/deemed

6.484

interest (%)

Total no of securities

262,520,297

after change

Date of notice

24 Aug 2021

Date notice received by 24 Aug 2021

Listed Issuer

Remarks :

The Company received the notification from the substantial shareholder in the evening of 24 August 2021.

The disposals of shares 1,748,750, 18,039,404 and 46,211,846 represent 0.053%, 0.543% and 1.392% respectively of the issued and paid-up share capital of 3,319,514,830 ordinary shares, which excludes a total of 1,841,275 ordinary shares held as treasury shares as at 25 August 2021.

KNM Group Bhd published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 06:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KNM GROUP BERHAD
02:14aKNM BERHAD : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - IR LEE SWEE..
PU
02:14aKNM BERHAD : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - MADAM GAN S..
PU
08/19KNM BERHAD : Othersoffer of employee share option scheme ("esos") options
PU
08/19KNM BERHAD : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - MR FLAVIO..
PU
08/19KNM BERHAD : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
PU
08/19KNM BERHAD : Change in Audit Committee - MR LIM MUN KEE
PU
08/18KNM Group Berhad Announces Redesignation of Mr. Lim Mun Kee from Member of Au..
CI
08/09KNM Group Berhad Appoints Puan Safia Binti Ahmad Jahidi as Independent and No..
CI
08/09KNM BERHAD : Change in Audit Committee - PUAN SAFIA BINTI AHMAD JAHIDI
PU
08/09KNM BERHAD : Change in Boardroom - PUAN SAFIA BINTI AHMAD JAHIDI
PU
Financials
Sales 2020 1 343 M 319 M 319 M
Net income 2020 64,2 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
Net Debt 2020 1 130 M 268 M 268 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,64x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 763 M 181 M 181 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,5%
Technical analysis trends KNM GROUP BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Koon Ping Tan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Toh Sing Wong Group Chief Financial Officer
Abdul Halim bin Mohyiddin Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Khalid bin Ngah Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Yoke Yan Soh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNM GROUP BERHAD12.20%181
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED25.93%39 464
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY6.43%18 384
HALLIBURTON COMPANY6.08%17 855
NOV INC.-4.37%5 130
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED8.79%4 084