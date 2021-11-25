KNM Berhad : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - MADAM GAN SIEW LIAT

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
KNM GROUP BERHAD
|
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
|
|
|
Name
|
MADAM GAN SIEW LIAT
|
|
Nationality/Country of
|
Malaysia
|
|
|
incorporation
|
|
|
|
Descriptions (Class)
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
Details of changes
|
|
|
|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of Transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
1
|
22 Nov 2021
|
13,000,000
|
Acquired
|
Indirect Interest
Name of registered CGS CIMB Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Lee Swee Eng holder
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
|
2
|
22 Nov 2021
|
13,000,000
|
Disposed
|
Indirect Interest
Name of registered Affin Hwang Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter Merger Sdn Bhd holder
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
|
3
|
23 Nov 2021
|
5,000,000
|
Acquired
|
Indirect Interest
Name of registered CGS CIMB Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Lee Swee Eng holder
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
|
4
|
23 Nov 2021
|
5,000,000
|
Disposed
|
Indirect Interest
Name of registered Affin Hwang Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter Merger Sdn Bhd holder
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
Circumstances by Purchase of 18 million shares by spouse, Ir Lee Swee Eng via Direct Business reason of which change Transaction and dispose of 18 million shares by Inter Merger Sdn Bhd via Direct
|
has occurred
|
Business Transaction.
|
Nature of interest
|
Indirect Interest
|
Direct (units)
|
47,296,250
|
Direct (%)
|
1.415
|
Indirect/deemed
|
215,224,047
|
interest (units)
|
|
Indirect/deemed
|
6.441
|
interest (%)
|
|
Total no of securities
|
262,520,297
|
after change
|
|
Date of notice
|
24 Nov 2021
Date notice received by 25 Nov 2021
Listed Issuer
Remarks :
The Company received the original notification from the substantial shareholder on 25.11.2021.
The purchase of 18 million shares by spouse, Lee Swee Eng and the disposal of 18 million shares by Inter Merger Sdn Bhd represent 0.539% respectively of the issued and paid-up share capital of 3,341,328,680 ordinary shares, which excludes a total of 1,841,275 ordinary shares held as treasury shares as at 25 November 2021.
