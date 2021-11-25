KNM Berhad : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - MADAM GAN SIEW LIAT

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

Circumstances by Purchase of 18 million shares by spouse, Ir Lee Swee Eng via Direct Business reason of which change Transaction and dispose of 18 million shares by Inter Merger Sdn Bhd via Direct

has occurred Business Transaction. Nature of interest Indirect Interest Direct (units) 47,296,250 Direct (%) 1.415 Indirect/deemed 215,224,047 interest (units) Indirect/deemed 6.441 interest (%) Total no of securities 262,520,297 after change Date of notice 24 Nov 2021

Date notice received by 25 Nov 2021

Listed Issuer

The Company received the original notification from the substantial shareholder on 25.11.2021.

The purchase of 18 million shares by spouse, Lee Swee Eng and the disposal of 18 million shares by Inter Merger Sdn Bhd represent 0.539% respectively of the issued and paid-up share capital of 3,341,328,680 ordinary shares, which excludes a total of 1,841,275 ordinary shares held as treasury shares as at 25 November 2021.