Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. KNM Group Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNM   MYL7164OO006

KNM GROUP BERHAD

(KNM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KNM Berhad : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - MADAM GAN SIEW LIAT

11/25/2021 | 08:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

KNM GROUP BERHAD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name

MADAM GAN SIEW LIAT

Nationality/Country of

Malaysia

incorporation

Descriptions (Class)

Ordinary shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction

Nature of Interest

1

22 Nov 2021

13,000,000

Acquired

Indirect Interest

Name of registered CGS CIMB Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Lee Swee Eng holder

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

2

22 Nov 2021

13,000,000

Disposed

Indirect Interest

Name of registered Affin Hwang Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter Merger Sdn Bhd holder

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

3

23 Nov 2021

5,000,000

Acquired

Indirect Interest

Name of registered CGS CIMB Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Lee Swee Eng holder

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

4

23 Nov 2021

5,000,000

Disposed

Indirect Interest

Name of registered Affin Hwang Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter Merger Sdn Bhd holder

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

Circumstances by Purchase of 18 million shares by spouse, Ir Lee Swee Eng via Direct Business reason of which change Transaction and dispose of 18 million shares by Inter Merger Sdn Bhd via Direct

has occurred

Business Transaction.

Nature of interest

Indirect Interest

Direct (units)

47,296,250

Direct (%)

1.415

Indirect/deemed

215,224,047

interest (units)

Indirect/deemed

6.441

interest (%)

Total no of securities

262,520,297

after change

Date of notice

24 Nov 2021

Date notice received by 25 Nov 2021

Listed Issuer

Remarks :

The Company received the original notification from the substantial shareholder on 25.11.2021.

The purchase of 18 million shares by spouse, Lee Swee Eng and the disposal of 18 million shares by Inter Merger Sdn Bhd represent 0.539% respectively of the issued and paid-up share capital of 3,341,328,680 ordinary shares, which excludes a total of 1,841,275 ordinary shares held as treasury shares as at 25 November 2021.

Disclaimer

KNM Group Bhd published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 13:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KNM GROUP BERHAD
08:40aKNM BERHAD : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - IR LEE SWEE ENG
PU
08:40aKNM BERHAD : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - MADAM GAN SIEW LIAT
PU
04:45aKNM Group Swings to Loss in Q3
MT
11/24KNM BERHAD : Change in Boardroom - TAN SRI DR ZULHASNAN BIN RAFIQUE
PU
11/24KNM Group Berhad Announces Redesignation of Tan Sri Dr. Zulhasnan Bin Rafique to Execut..
CI
11/24KNM Group Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended S..
CI
11/23NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 O : Fund raisingknm group berhad ("knm" or the "company..
PU
11/22KNM BERHAD : Maturity of the bonds in Thailand (the "Thai Bonds") guaranteed by Credit Gua..
PU
11/18KNM BERHAD : OTHERSMaturity of the bonds in Thailand (the "Thai Bonds") guaranteed by Cred..
PU
11/09OTHERS (Amended Announcement)DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUI..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 343 M 318 M 318 M
Net income 2020 64,2 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
Net Debt 2020 1 130 M 267 M 267 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,64x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 568 M 135 M 134 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart KNM GROUP BERHAD
Duration : Period :
KNM Group Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNM GROUP BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Koon Ping Tan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Toh Sing Wong Group Chief Financial Officer
Zulhasnan bin Rafique Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mun Kee Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Mohammed Irwan bin Mohammed Mubarak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNM GROUP BERHAD-17.07%135
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED42.83%44 057
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY13.96%20 984
HALLIBURTON COMPANY22.86%20 785
NOV INC.-6.26%5 028
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED17.99%4 485