Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. KNM Group Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNM   MYL7164OO006

KNM GROUP BERHAD

(KNM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : FUND RAISING KNM GROUP BERHAD ("KNM" OR THE "COMPANY") PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 10% OF THE ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES IN KNM

12/06/2021 | 11:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : FUND RAISING KNM GROUP BERHAD ("KNM" OR THE "COMPANY") PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 10% OF THE ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES IN KNM

KNM GROUP BERHAD

Type

Subject

Description

Announcement

NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS)

FUND RAISING

KNM GROUP BERHAD ("KNM" OR THE "COMPANY")

PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 10% OF THE ISSUED

ORDINARY SHARES IN KNM

Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, all terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the previous announcements in relation to the Private Placement.

On behalf of the Board, M&A Securities wishes to announce that the Company has fixed the issue price of the Placement Shares at RM0.145 each.

The aforementioned issue price of RM0.145 per Placement Share represents a discount of approximately RM0.0154 or 9.60% from the five (5)-day weighted average market price of KNM from 26 November 2021 to 2 December 2021 of approximately RM0.1604 per Share.

This announcement is dated 6 December 2021.

Announcement Info

Company Name

KNM GROUP BERHAD

Stock Name

KNM

Date Announced

06 Dec 2021

Category

General Announcement for PLC

Reference Number

GA1-06122021-00046

Disclaimer

KNM Group Bhd published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 16:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KNM GROUP BERHAD
11:32aNEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 O : Fund raising knm group berhad ("knm" or the "compan..
PU
11:32aKNM BERHAD : OTHERS PN17 Relief Measures resulting in KNM triggering suspended criteria bu..
PU
12/01KNM BERHAD : Change in Boardroom - MR RAVINDRASINGHAM A/L BALASINGHAM
PU
12/01KNM BERHAD : Change in Boardroom - MR JAMES BELTRAN
PU
12/01KNM BERHAD : Change in Boardroom - DATO INDERA NARESH MOHAN
PU
12/01KNM Group Berhad Appoints Indera Naresh Mohan as Non Independent and Non Executive Dire..
CI
12/01KNM Group Berhad Appoints James Beltran as Non Independent and Non Executive Director
CI
12/01KNM Group Berhad Appoints Ravindrasingham A/L Balasingham as Non Independent and Non Ex..
CI
11/30KNM BERHAD : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - MADAM GAN SIEW LIAT (..
PU
11/30KNM BERHAD : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - IR LEE SWEE ENG
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 343 M 318 M 318 M
Net income 2020 64,2 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
Net Debt 2020 1 130 M 267 M 267 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,64x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 501 M 118 M 118 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart KNM GROUP BERHAD
Duration : Period :
KNM Group Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNM GROUP BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Koon Ping Tan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Toh Sing Wong Group Chief Financial Officer
Zulhasnan bin Rafique Executive Chairman
Mun Kee Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Mohammed Irwan bin Mohammed Mubarak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNM GROUP BERHAD-26.83%122
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED33.94%41 013
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY14.82%20 827
HALLIBURTON COMPANY16.51%19 693
NOV INC.-11.22%4 634
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED20.50%4 591