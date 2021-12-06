NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : FUND RAISING KNM GROUP BERHAD ("KNM" OR THE "COMPANY") PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 10% OF THE ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES IN KNM

PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 10% OF THE ISSUED
ORDINARY SHARES IN KNM
Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, all terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the previous announcements in relation to the Private Placement.
On behalf of the Board, M&A Securities wishes to announce that the Company has fixed the issue price of the Placement Shares at RM0.145 each.
The aforementioned issue price of RM0.145 per Placement Share represents a discount of approximately RM0.0154 or 9.60% from the five (5)-day weighted average market price of KNM from 26 November 2021 to 2 December 2021 of approximately RM0.1604 per Share.
This announcement is dated 6 December 2021.
Announcement Info
Company Name
KNM GROUP BERHAD
Stock Name
KNM
Date Announced
06 Dec 2021
Category
General Announcement for PLC
Reference Number
GA1-06122021-00046