Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. KNM Group Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNM   MYL7164OO006

KNM GROUP BERHAD

(KNM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OTHERS (Amended Announcement)DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD

11/09/2021 | 05:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OTHERS DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD

Amended Announcements

Please refer to the earlier announcement reference number: GA1-08102021-00031

KNM GROUP BERHAD

Type

Announcement

Subject

OTHERS

Description

DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS)

DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD

The Principal Officer of the Company has given notice of his dealing in the securities of the Company pursuant to Paragraph 14.09 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, which details are set out hereunder:

Description

Date of

No. of

% of

Consideration*

Name

Designation

Remarks

of Securities

Change

Shares

Shares

(RM)

Disposal of shares

04.10.2021

50,000

0.002

in the open

11,750

market

Wong

Toh Sing

Group Chief

Disposal of shares

Financial

Ordinary

05.10.2021

50,000

0.002

in the open

Officer

12,000

market

Shares

06.10.2021

1,650,000

ESOS Exercise

0.050

313,500

Note: * Consideration exclude brokerage, stamp and clearance fee

This amended announcement is made to include the consideration for the shares transactions.

Disclaimer

KNM Group Bhd published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 10:02:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KNM GROUP BERHAD
05:03aOTHERS (Amended Announcement)DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUI..
PU
11/03KNM Bags Pressure Vessel Supply Order Worth $5 Million from Keppel Shipyard
MT
11/01OTHERSAward of Contract by Keppel Shipyard Limited to KNM Group Berhad's Wholly-Owned S..
PU
11/01Change in Boardroom - DATO' TUNKU YAACOB KHYRA
PU
11/01KNM Group Berhad Announces the Appointment of Dato' Tunku Yaacob Khyra as Non Independe..
CI
10/29OTHERSAward of Contract by Saudi Basic Industries Corporation-SABIC to KNM Group Berhad..
PU
10/25KNM BERHAD : Group Bags Order Worth Nearly $27 Million from US Firm for Air Cooled Heat Ex..
MT
10/22KNM BERHAD : OTHERSAward of Contract by Bechtel International, Inc. to KNM Group Berhad's ..
PU
10/21KNM BERHAD : Change in Boardroom - DATUK UWE AHRENS
PU
10/21KNM Group Berhad Announces the Appointment of Datuk Uwe Ahrens as Non Independent and N..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 343 M 324 M 324 M
Net income 2020 64,2 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
Net Debt 2020 1 130 M 272 M 272 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,64x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 718 M 173 M 173 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart KNM GROUP BERHAD
Duration : Period :
KNM Group Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNM GROUP BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Koon Ping Tan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Toh Sing Wong Group Chief Financial Officer
Zulhasnan bin Rafique Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mun Kee Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Mohammed Irwan bin Mohammed Mubarak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNM GROUP BERHAD4.88%173
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED53.50%48 110
HALLIBURTON COMPANY32.91%22 485
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY19.42%21 662
NOV INC.8.45%5 817
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED13.81%4 326