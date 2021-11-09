OTHERS (Amended Announcement)DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD

OTHERS DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD
Amended Announcements
Please refer to the earlier announcement reference number: GA1-08102021-00031
KNM GROUP BERHAD
|
Type
|
Announcement
|
Subject
|
OTHERS
|
Description
|
DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS)
|
|
DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD
The Principal Officer of the Company has given notice of his dealing in the securities of the Company pursuant to Paragraph 14.09 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, which details are set out hereunder:
|
|
|
Description
|
Date of
|
No. of
|
% of
|
Consideration*
|
|
Name
|
Designation
|
|
Remarks
|
of Securities
|
Change
|
Shares
|
Shares
|
(RM)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposal of shares
|
|
|
|
04.10.2021
|
50,000
|
0.002
|
|
in the open
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,750
|
market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wong
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Toh Sing
|
Group Chief
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposal of shares
|
|
Financial
|
Ordinary
|
05.10.2021
|
50,000
|
0.002
|
|
in the open
|
|
Officer
|
|
|
|
12,000
|
market
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
06.10.2021
|
1,650,000
|
|
|
ESOS Exercise
|
|
|
|
0.050
|
313,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: * Consideration exclude brokerage, stamp and clearance fee
This amended announcement is made to include the consideration for the shares transactions.
Disclaimer
KNM Group Bhd published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 10:02:12 UTC.