OTHERS (Amended Announcement)DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) DEALINGS OUTSIDE CLOSED PERIOD

KNM GROUP BERHAD

The Principal Officer of the Company has given notice of his dealing in the securities of the Company pursuant to Paragraph 14.09 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, which details are set out hereunder:

Description Date of No. of % of Consideration* Name Designation Remarks of Securities Change Shares Shares (RM) Disposal of shares 04.10.2021 50,000 0.002 in the open 11,750 market Wong Toh Sing Group Chief Disposal of shares Financial Ordinary 05.10.2021 50,000 0.002 in the open Officer 12,000 market Shares

06.10.2021 1,650,000 ESOS Exercise 0.050 313,500

Note: * Consideration exclude brokerage, stamp and clearance fee

This amended announcement is made to include the consideration for the shares transactions.