KNOLL, INC.

(KNL)
Knoll Declares Cash Dividend

02/04/2021
EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL), a constellation of design-drive brands for the workplace and home, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share payable March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2021.

The declaration and payment of dividends is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and depends on various factors, including our net income, restrictions in our credit facility, financial position, cash requirements and other factors deemed relevant by our Board of Directors.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc. is a constellation of design-driven brands and people, working together with our clients in person and digitally to create inspired modern interiors. Our internationally recognized portfolio includes furniture, textiles, leathers, accessories, and architectural and acoustical elements. Our brands — Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, KnollExtra, Spinneybeck | FilzFelt, Edelman Leather, HOLLY HUNT, DatesWeiser, Muuto, and Fully — reflect our commitment to modern design that meets the diverse requirements of high performance workplaces, work from home settings and luxury residential interiors. A recipient of the National Design Award for Corporate and Institutional Achievement from the Smithsonian`s Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum, Knoll, Inc. is aligned with the U.S. Green Building Council and the Canadian Green Building Council and can help organizations achieve the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) workplace certification. Our products can also help clients comply with the International Living Future Institute to achieve Living Building Challenge Certification, and with the International WELL Building Institute to attain WELL Building Certification. Knoll, Inc. is the founding sponsor of the World Monuments Fund Modernism at Risk program.

Contacts

Investors:
Charles Rayfield
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Tel 215 679-1703
crayfield@knoll.com

Media:
David E. Bright
Senior Vice President, Communications
Tel 212 343-4135
dbright@knoll.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 224 M - -
Net income 2020 15,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 51,9x
Yield 2020 1,80%
Capitalization 791 M 791 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 3 734
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart KNOLL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Knoll, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNOLL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,00 $
Last Close Price 16,10 $
Spread / Highest target -6,83%
Spread / Average Target -6,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew B. Cogan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher M. Baldwin President & Chief Operating Officer
Charles W. Rayfield Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Usman Waheed Chief Information & Technology Officer
John F. Maypole Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNOLL, INC.4.50%754
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED6.13%6 252
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.19.20%4 079
BIC1.12%2 522
BRADY CORPORATION-12.15%2 406
ASKUL CORPORATION1.04%1 952
