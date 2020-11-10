Knoll : KnollTextiles Launches the Clever Collection

New York, NY, November 10, 2020-KnollTextiles (NYSE: KNL), the first company to address the fabric needs of the commercial interior founded by Florence Knoll in 1947, is pleased to introduce The Clever Collection. Spider webs are among nature's most clever designs: models of balance, beauty and ingenuity. They are an enduring source of wonderment and artistic inspiration. Compelled by the form and structure of spider webs, The Clever Collection celebrates exacting line work and geometry, where every interconnected detail is created with masterful purpose and strength.

The Clever Collection includes 4 upholsteries, all durable to 100,000 double rubs. Created with an innovative and proprietary process, In Step's graphic pattern is a translation of dew drops balancing on a spider web. Tempest is a dimensional texture with a mixture of multicolor novelty yarns. With wool and silk content Buzz is so much more than a solid. Much like the spider web itself, Topos upholstery with Supreen™ is the epitome of high performance meets beauty with its total liquid barrier and soft chenille hand.

On the vertical side, Ponder is a bleach cleanable multiuse panel fabric approved for systems, wrapped wall panels and upholstery. Equation is KnollTextiles' first jacquard patterned acoustic sheer with elegant linework that repeats over the double width drapery.

Formation and Right Angel are classic woven wallcoverings that are both beautiful and bleach cleanable. The intersecting lines on Tangent and Fraction call back to the spider web inspiration creating large-scale geometry on the wall. Fresh and exciting color combinations add to the visual impact of these non-phthalate Type II vinyl wallcoverings. All four wallcoverings in The Clever Collection are made in the USA and all products are Clean Air Gold Certified. Prices range from $21 - $125/ yard.

UPHOLSTERY

Translated directly from images of dew drops balancing on spider webs, In Step is created with an innovative combination of hand and machine work. The design is screen printed with color pigment on to a low sheen, high pile velvet base. A proprietary process is then used to raise up and stabilize the pigment, which forms the three-dimensional dots of In Step's graphic pattern. This one-of-a-kind fabric is suitable for upholstery, drapery and wrapped panel use.

End Use: Upholstery, Drapery, Wrapped Panel

Price: $125/$195 per yard

Colors: 6

Content: 97% FR polyester, 3% nylon

Width: 54'

Abrasion: 100,000 DR Wyzenbeek

Environmental: Clean Air Gold Certified

Tempest is a wonderful addition to our array of multi-color textured upholsteries. It has a unique design recipe of various novelty yarns that make Tempest an eye-catching kaleidoscope of harmonious color.

End Use: Upholstery

Price: $59/$93 CA per yard

Colors: 10

Content: 46% cotton, 36% polyester, 10% viscose, 8% acrylic

Width: 54'

Abrasion: 100,000 Wyzenbeek

Environmental: Clean Air Gold Certified

Buzz is a sophisticated, yet understated upholstery with a subtle and poetic sense of color. It is woven with an innovative wool and silk noil blend novelty yarn in the weft and heathered wool yarn in the warp, creating visual surface interest. Buzz has a nice sustainability story A 37% of the wool content is upcycled pre-consumer and post-consumer knitwear waste.

End Use: Upholstery

Price: $55/ $85 CA per yard

Colors: 12

Content: 67% wool, 25% nylon, 4% polyester, 4% silk

Abrasion: 200,000 Wyzenbeek

Environmental: Clean Air Gold Certified

Topos performance chenille with Supreen™ liquid barrier marries cutting-edge woven and coated technology. Topos is also resistant to many commercial grade cleaners and disinfectants including bleach. Environmentally conscious, it is Healthcare Without Harm and Prop 65 compliant. With numerous performance attributes, Topos retains a luxurious look and a surprisingly supple hand.

End Use(s): Upholstery

Price: $59/$93 CA per yard

Colors: 10

Content: 46% cotton, 36% polyester, 10% viscose, 8% acrylic

Width: 54'

100,000 Wyzenbeek

Environmental: Clean Air Gold Certified

PANEL FABRIC

Ponder is a 66' wide, bleach cleanable fabric approved for use on panel systems, wrapped panels and upholstery. Each colorway of Ponder is an equal balance of color combined with rich dark under tones to reveal both depth and texture. It features a soft, dry hand and is acoustically neutral for wrapped panel use.

End Use: Upholstery

Price: $55/ $85 CA per yard

Colors: 12

Content: 67% wool, 25% nylon, 4% polyester, 4% silk

Abrasion: 200,000 DR Wyzenbeek

Environmental: Clean Air Gold Certified

As our first jacquard patterned double-width acoustical sheer, Equation calls back to our spider web inspiration, showing delicate and well-balanced repetitive line work. A mid-scale grid forms the overall structure of Equation and a variety of weave structures are positioned within this grid to create the tonal pattern. Equation's personality changes across the surface as light reflects differently on each section.

End Use: Drapery

Price: $67/$104 CA per yard

Colors: 6

Content: 93% Trevira® CS polyester, 7% FR polyester

Width: 118'

Repeat: V:27', H:36'

Flame Resistance: NFPA 701 Method 1

Lightfastness: 60 hours

Environmental: 0.45 @ 100% fullness

WALLCOVERING

Formation is multi -purpose for direct glue and wrapped wall panels. Woven with recycled polyester yarns, a soil and stain resistant finish and light acrylic backing, Formation is high-performance and bleach cleanable. The elegant look is achieved by combining a solid yarn with a 2-color twist yarn giving Formation the essence of a refined natural grass cloth.

End Use: Wallcovering, Wrapped Wall Panel

Price: $29/$38 CA per yard

Colors: 8

Content: 46% polyester, 28% Pre-CR polyester, 26% Post-CR polyester

Backing: Acrylic

Type/Weights: Osnaburg (polyester/cotton)

Finish: Soil and stain repellent

Width: 56'

Environmental: Clean Air Gold Certified

Right Angle is a woven small-scale jacquard of zig zag lines designed for direct glue wall installations. It is woven with 100% bleach cleanable Bella-Dura® polyolefin yarns and has a soil and stain resistant finish. Carefully balanced color in the warp and weft direction creates a discrete allover texture while maintaining a rhythmic geometric pattern.

End Use: Wallcovering

Price: $29/ $38 CA per yard

Colors: 7

Content: 100% Bella-Dura

Backing: Acrylic

Repeat: V: 10.25', H: 54'

Width: 54'

Environmental: Clean Air Gold Certified

Tangent is a study of color within a grid of evenly placed horizontal, vertical, and diagonal lines where thoughtful attention has been given to the relationship and balance of color. A subtle grass cloth print is placed within each triangle to add dimension and a linen-like emboss with a light pearl finish helps soften the geometry giving Tangent a more textural appearance.

End Use: Wallcovering

Price: $41/ $54 CA per yard

Colors: 7

Content: 100% non-phthalate vinyl

Type/Weights: Type II, 20 oz. per linear yard

Backing: Non-Woven

Width: 52'

Repeat: V: 65', H: 50'

Environmental: Clean Air Gold Certified

Fraction wallcovering is bold and graphic, with a design layout that is playful and energized. Intersecting lines create a prismatic look. Solid colors sit next to pinstriped shapes that further enhance this wallcovering's geometric harmony.

End Use: Wallcovering

Price: $41/ $54 CA per yard

Colors: 7

Content: 100% non-phthalate vinyl

Type/Weights: Type II, 20 oz. per linear yard

Backing: Non-Woven

Width: 52'

Repeat: V:120', H: 50'

Environmental: Clean Air Gold Certified

About KnollTextiles

KnollTextiles is currently under the creative direction of Dorothy Cosonas, who combines clean, clear color with modern, elegant patterns and textures. In 2005 Cosonas was named the 11th Creative Director of KnollTextiles. Her inaugural collection won a Best of NeoCon Gold award - her first of 9 along with 7 Silver awards for Knoll. In 2008, she founded Knoll Luxe as the fashion forward luxury component of KnollTextiles where she has contributed her own work along with collaborating fashion designers such as Proenza Schouler, Rodarte and Maria Cornejo. Her work was a major part of KnollTextiles 2011 retrospective exhibition at the Bard Graduate Center and has been accepted into the permanent collection of Cooper-Hewitt, Smithsonian National Design Museum. Cosonas also received the 2016 IIDA Titan Award. Founded by Florence Knoll in 1947, KnollTextiles is a division of Knoll, Inc., and maintains a marketing and design studio at 1330 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019.

