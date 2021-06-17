Log in
    KNL   US4989042001

KNOLL, INC.

(KNL)
Knoll : Dwell, Gear Patrol detail the Knoll Modern Comforts Sale Running Thru June 22

06/17/2021
The Knoll Modern Comfort Sale was recently highlighted in Dwell magazine's recommended 'Stellar Deals' of the month, as well as a feature article by Gear Patrol. The sale offers a diverse range of living room, dining room and outdoor furniture that are up to 15 percent off with free shipping. The Modern Comfort Sale offers iconic, classic and contemporary designs to make the most of the spaces where you work, kick back, and gather.

The chair shown in Dwell is the Wassily Chair. Inspired by the functional design of a bicycle frame, then apprentice Marcel Bruer reduced the classic club chair to its elemental lines and planes using tubular steel. The product he created is the elastic and transparent chair which would forever change the course of furniture design.

Seen in Gear Patrol's article is the Bertoia Diamond Chair. Designed by Henry Bertoia in 1952, this chair is one of the most recognized achievements of mid-century modern design. Also pictured is the iconic Florence Knoll Coffee Table, which is available with tabletops in glass, wood, coated and natural marble, and natural granite in a wide range of colors and finishes.

Dwell is a magazine focused on modern architecture and home design. For two decades, the platform has been used to promote inspiration and share design ideas for better living. With a similar goal, Gear Patrol is dedicated to informing the public of the best products to pursue their lives.

Disclaimer

Knoll Inc. published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 21:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
