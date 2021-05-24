Knoll : Elle Decor features the Topiary Bench

In the April issue of Elle Decor, market editor Laurel Benedum showcases the Knoll Topiary Bench in a 'Nest Friends' story, naming the playful bench as a way to 'live the full alfresco fantasy with furnishings that elevate your porch or perch.'

The Richard Schultz design is also highlighted in the article for its whimsical light filters and 'pruned shrub' inspired look, earning recognition from the editor as 'a perfect fit for any outdoor space.'

Elle Decor is an international publication focused on design, interiors, fashion, art, food, and travel. The magazine's focus on design is reflected in their mission statement - 'Elle Decor is about the best design in the world. Design always has been, and will forever be, in every pocket of stylish life. From design, interiors, fashion, and art to, food, and travel - design is a reflection of who we are at any given moment.'