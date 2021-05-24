Log in
    KNL   US4989042001

KNOLL, INC.

(KNL)
  Report
Knoll : Elle Decor features the Topiary Bench

05/24/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
In the April issue of Elle Decor, market editor Laurel Benedum showcases the Knoll Topiary Bench in a 'Nest Friends' story, naming the playful bench as a way to 'live the full alfresco fantasy with furnishings that elevate your porch or perch.'

The Richard Schultz design is also highlighted in the article for its whimsical light filters and 'pruned shrub' inspired look, earning recognition from the editor as 'a perfect fit for any outdoor space.'

Elle Decor is an international publication focused on design, interiors, fashion, art, food, and travel. The magazine's focus on design is reflected in their mission statement - 'Elle Decor is about the best design in the world. Design always has been, and will forever be, in every pocket of stylish life. From design, interiors, fashion, and art to, food, and travel - design is a reflection of who we are at any given moment.'

Disclaimer

Knoll Inc. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 21:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 220 M - -
Net income 2021 26,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 46,4x
Yield 2021 0,64%
Capitalization 1 238 M 1 238 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 3 082
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart KNOLL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Knoll, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNOLL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 25,00 $
Last Close Price 25,06 $
Spread / Highest target -0,24%
Spread / Average Target -0,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew B. Cogan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles W. Rayfield Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Usman Waheed Chief Information & Technology Officer
Christopher M. Baldwin COO & President-Knoll Workplace
Michael A. Pollner Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNOLL, INC.70.71%1 238
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED9.40%6 401
BIC36.84%3 472
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.-0.43%3 419
BRADY CORPORATION6.44%2 927
SUZHOU TA&A ULTRA CLEAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.21.22%2 641