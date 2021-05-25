Log in
    KNL   US4989042001

KNOLL, INC.

(KNL)
Knoll : Florence Knoll Documentary Conceived to Record Recollections of Collaborators

05/25/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
In late 2019, Jim Lutz, retired KnollStudio Vice President, and Fred Tharpe, an associate and friend of Florence Knoll, 'arguably the most influential woman in the Modernism movement in architecture, interior design and furniture,' reminisced about their friendship and work with Florence Knoll Bassett. Over lunch, they conceived a documentary film to record the recollections of people who knew her.

In early 2020 Lutz and Tharpe collaborated with George Hirthler and Bob Judson, a writer and producer team, to create a film about Florence Knoll Bassett. After spending months researching the available documentation from Jim's and Fred's recollections, the team shot the sizzle reel -- used to generate full length network support and production -- on May 11 in the Knoll Atlanta showroom.

Thanks to the Knoll Atlanta team for their assistance.

Knoll Inc. published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 21:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 220 M - -
Net income 2021 26,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 47,0x
Yield 2021 0,63%
Capitalization 1 254 M 1 254 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 3 082
Free-Float 73,0%
Technical analysis trends KNOLL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 25,00 $
Last Close Price 25,40 $
Spread / Highest target -1,57%
Spread / Average Target -1,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew B. Cogan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles W. Rayfield Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Usman Waheed Chief Information & Technology Officer
Christopher M. Baldwin COO & President-Knoll Workplace
Michael A. Pollner Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNOLL, INC.73.02%1 254
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED10.30%6 454
BIC36.73%3 478
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.0.28%3 427
BRADY CORPORATION6.89%2 939
SUZHOU TA&A ULTRA CLEAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.19.96%2 708