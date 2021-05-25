Knoll : Florence Knoll Documentary Conceived to Record Recollections of Collaborators

In late 2019, Jim Lutz, retired KnollStudio Vice President, and Fred Tharpe, an associate and friend of Florence Knoll, 'arguably the most influential woman in the Modernism movement in architecture, interior design and furniture,' reminisced about their friendship and work with Florence Knoll Bassett. Over lunch, they conceived a documentary film to record the recollections of people who knew her.

In early 2020 Lutz and Tharpe collaborated with George Hirthler and Bob Judson, a writer and producer team, to create a film about Florence Knoll Bassett. After spending months researching the available documentation from Jim's and Fred's recollections, the team shot the sizzle reel -- used to generate full length network support and production -- on May 11 in the Knoll Atlanta showroom.

Thanks to the Knoll Atlanta team for their assistance.