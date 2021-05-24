Knoll : Modern In Denver, Departures, and Interiors highlight Knoll's Smalto Table

In the Spring issue of Departures Home + Design, a lifestyle magazine focused on luxury, travel, and style, the recently introduced Smalto Table is showcased in 'A Fresh Outlook' story. Editor Dan Rubinstein categorizes the Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby design as an organic form that is a necessity for springtime.

The Smalto Table also makes a full page appearance in the April/May issue of Interiors Magazine. Highlighted for its dynamic design in the 'Covet' section, editor Erika Heet writes 'Made of durable enameled steel with a lustrous, scratch-resistant top, Smalto marks Knoll's foray into enamel with sculptural results'. The story goes on to note that the Smalto Table is available in additional finishes and sizes.

Finally, Modern In Denver, a Colorado-based magazine focused on modern design, included the Smalto Table in its 'Field Study' section. Tamara Chuang admires the sculptural appeal of the Smalto Table and draws attention to the high-temperature process used to form the smooth, glasslike finish.