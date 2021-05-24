Log in
    KNL   US4989042001

KNOLL, INC.

(KNL)
  Report
Knoll : Modern In Denver, Departures, and Interiors highlight Knoll's Smalto Table

05/24/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
In the Spring issue of Departures Home + Design, a lifestyle magazine focused on luxury, travel, and style, the recently introduced Smalto Table is showcased in 'A Fresh Outlook' story. Editor Dan Rubinstein categorizes the Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby design as an organic form that is a necessity for springtime.

The Smalto Table also makes a full page appearance in the April/May issue of Interiors Magazine. Highlighted for its dynamic design in the 'Covet' section, editor Erika Heet writes 'Made of durable enameled steel with a lustrous, scratch-resistant top, Smalto marks Knoll's foray into enamel with sculptural results'. The story goes on to note that the Smalto Table is available in additional finishes and sizes.

Finally, Modern In Denver, a Colorado-based magazine focused on modern design, included the Smalto Table in its 'Field Study' section. Tamara Chuang admires the sculptural appeal of the Smalto Table and draws attention to the high-temperature process used to form the smooth, glasslike finish.

Disclaimer

Knoll Inc. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 21:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 220 M - -
Net income 2021 26,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 46,4x
Yield 2021 0,64%
Capitalization 1 238 M 1 238 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 3 082
Free-Float 73,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 25,00 $
Last Close Price 25,06 $
Spread / Highest target -0,24%
Spread / Average Target -0,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew B. Cogan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles W. Rayfield Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Usman Waheed Chief Information & Technology Officer
Christopher M. Baldwin COO & President-Knoll Workplace
Michael A. Pollner Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNOLL, INC.70.71%1 238
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED9.40%6 401
BIC36.84%3 472
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.-0.43%3 419
BRADY CORPORATION6.44%2 927
SUZHOU TA&A ULTRA CLEAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.21.22%2 641