Knoll : Spring 2021 Print and Digital Advertising Highlights Original Design Branding

This season Knoll debuted a residential print advertising campaign in The New Times, the Luxe Magazine network and California Home Design. Targeted to consumers and residential trade designers, the page ads, created by the Knoll in-house team, build on the brand's Modern Always® campaign. The new campaign features call-to-action copy, 'Shop the original design,' focusing purchasers on classic and contemporary Knoll designs for living, dining and working that are available only through Knoll. Complementary digital advertising appears on social media and digital newsletters, including Architectural Digest.