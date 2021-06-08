Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Knoll, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNL   US4989042001

KNOLL, INC.

(KNL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates MRLN, CADE, MFNC, MDCA, KIM, KNL; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

06/08/2021 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to HPS Investment Partners LLC for $23.50 per share. If you are a Marlin Business shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale BancorpSouth Bank. Under the terms of the merger, Cadence shareholders will receive 0.70 shares of BancorpSouth stock for each share of Cadence they own. The agreement also allows for a one-time special cash dividend to Cadence shareholders of $1.25 per share. If you are a Cadence shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: MFNC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Mackinac shareholders will receive 0.22 shares of Nicolet's common stock and $4.64 for each share of Mackinac they own. If you are a Mackinac shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Stagwell Media LP. Stagwell and its affiliates are expected to hold approximately 79% of the common equity of the combined company after closing. If you are an MDC shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Weingarten Realty Investors. On a pro forma basis, Kimco shareholders are expected to own approximately 71% of the combined company's equity following the closing of the merger. If you are a Kimco shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Herman Miller, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Knoll shareholders will receive $11.00 in cash and 0.32 shares of Herman Miller common stock for each share of Knoll common stock they own. If you are a Knoll shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com  
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-mrln-cade-mfnc-mdca-kim-knl-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301308267.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about KNOLL, INC.
02:04pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates MRLN, CADE, MFNC, MDCA..
PR
06/04KNOLL  : Sponsors Ini Archibong designed Pavilion of the African Diaspora at 202..
PU
06/03KNOLL  : COVID-19 Update
PU
06/03KNOLL INC  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/01SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates PPD, KNL, EBSB, MFNC, ..
PR
05/29STOCKHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates Continues to Investigate the Followi..
PR
05/25KNOLL  : Florence Knoll Documentary Conceived to Record Recollections of Collabo..
PU
05/25KNOLL  : Spring 2021 Print and Digital Advertising Highlights Original Design Br..
PU
05/24KNOLL  : Modern In Denver, Departures, and Interiors highlight Knoll's Smalto Ta..
PU
05/24KNOLL  : Elle Decor features the Topiary Bench
PU
More news