AFR: Knorr-Bremse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Knorr-Bremse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



03.05.2023 / 09:53 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023

Address:

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 11, 2023Address: https://ir.knorr-bremse.com/websites/knorrbremse_ir/German/3000/finanzpublikationen-_-praesentationen.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 11, 2023Address: https://ir.knorr-bremse.com/websites/knorrbremse_ir/English/3000/financial-publications-_-presentations.html

03.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

