AFR: Knorr-Bremse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Knorr-Bremse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
03.05.2023 / 09:53 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
03.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
|
|Moosacher Str. 80
|
|80809 Munich
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.knorr-bremse.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1623115 03.05.2023 CET/CEST