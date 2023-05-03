Advanced search
    DE000KBX1006

KNORR-BREMSE AG

(KBX)
04:04:34 2023-05-03 am EDT
63.02 EUR   +0.38%
Afr : Knorr-Bremse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
04/18KNORR-BREMSE : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/17KNORR-BREMSE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Knorr-Bremse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05/03/2023 | 03:55am EDT
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Knorr-Bremse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

03.05.2023 / 09:53 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://ir.knorr-bremse.com/websites/knorrbremse_ir/German/3000/finanzpublikationen-_-praesentationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://ir.knorr-bremse.com/websites/knorrbremse_ir/English/3000/financial-publications-_-presentations.html

03.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
Moosacher Str. 80
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.knorr-bremse.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1623115  03.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1623115&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 508 M 8 237 M 8 237 M
Net income 2023 565 M 620 M 620 M
Net Debt 2023 1 047 M 1 148 M 1 148 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,2x
Yield 2023 2,77%
Capitalization 10 227 M 11 219 M 11 219 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
EV / Sales 2024 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 28 709
Free-Float 41,0%
Chart KNORR-BREMSE AG
Duration : Period :
Knorr-Bremse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNORR-BREMSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 63,44 €
Average target price 66,27 €
Spread / Average Target 4,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Llistosella Chairman-Executive Board
Frank Markus Weber Chief Financial Officer
Reinhard Ploss Chairman-Supervisory Board
Werner Ratzisberge Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Jell Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNORR-BREMSE AG23.00%11 219
PACCAR, INC.13.35%39 082
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG0.88%27 031
KOMATSU LTD.17.18%23 210
EPIROC AB (PUBL)5.72%22 840
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-12.39%18 857
