HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - The private bank Berenberg has raised its target price for Knorr-Bremse from 80 to 84 euros after an investor event and left its rating at "Buy". The measures taken by the brake manufacturer to sell shareholdings should pay off, wrote analyst Yasmin Steilen in a study published on Monday. With regard to the annual targets, the company has shown itself to be confident./bek/ck

Publication of the original study: 12.07.2024 / 16:27 / GMT

First-time dissemination of the original study: Date not specified in study / Time not specified in study / Time zone not specified in study

