Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.08.2023 / 16:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name:Bernd
Last name(s):Spies

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
5299001GRRO0Z25YZT52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE000KBX1006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
63.90 EUR69523.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
63.90 EUR69523.20 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name:Börse Munich
MIC:XMUN


Language:English
Company:Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
Moosacher Str. 80
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet:www.knorr-bremse.com

 
85315  21.08.2023 CET/CEST

