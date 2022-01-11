Log in
    KBX   DE000KBX1006

KNORR-BREMSE AG

(KBX)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 01/11 04:30:36 am
88.61 EUR   +0.97%
KNORR-BREMSE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
KNORR-BREMSE : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
KNORR-BREMSE : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
KNORR-BREMSE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating

01/11/2022 | 04:10am EST
JP Morgan's research confirms his advice and maintains his neutral opinion on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 694 M 7 590 M 7 590 M
Net income 2021 588 M 666 M 666 M
Net Debt 2021 381 M 432 M 432 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
Yield 2021 1,93%
Capitalization 14 147 M 16 023 M 16 041 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,17x
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 30 612
Free-Float 41,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 87,76 €
Average target price 101,86 €
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Michael Mrosik Chairman-Executive Board
Frank Markus Weber Chief Financial Officer
Klaus J. Mangold Chairman-Supervisory Board
Werner Ratzisberge Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Jell Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNORR-BREMSE AG0.99%16 023
PACCAR INC5.85%32 065
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-3.80%27 644
KUBOTA CORPORATION2.06%26 967
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION5.66%26 181
KOMATSU LTD.7.26%23 716