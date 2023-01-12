Advanced search
    KBX   DE000KBX1006

KNORR-BREMSE AG

(KBX)
01/12/2023 | 07:24am EST
59.51 EUR   +0.42%
07:24aKNORR-BREMSE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/11KNORR-BREMSE : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/09Deutsche Bank raises Knorr-Bremse to 'Buy' - Target EUR 68
DP
KNORR-BREMSE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

01/12/2023 | 07:24am EST
In a research note published by Andrew Wilson, JP Morgan advises its customers to buy the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about KNORR-BREMSE AG
Analyst Recommendations on KNORR-BREMSE AG
Financials
Sales 2022 7 068 M 7 599 M 7 599 M
Net income 2022 524 M 563 M 563 M
Net Debt 2022 849 M 913 M 913 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 2,74%
Capitalization 9 553 M 10 271 M 10 271 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 31 185
Free-Float 41,0%
Managers and Directors
Marc Llistosella Chairman-Executive Board
Frank Markus Weber Chief Financial Officer
Reinhard Ploss Chairman-Supervisory Board
Werner Ratzisberge Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Jell Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNORR-BREMSE AG16.11%10 271
PACCAR, INC.1.54%35 145
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG4.66%26 805
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.5.35%22 736
EPIROC AB (PUBL)9.03%22 719
KOMATSU LTD.0.47%20 629