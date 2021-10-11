Log in
    KBX   DE000KBX1006

KNORR-BREMSE AG

(KBX)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 10/11 03:48:23 am
90.39 EUR   -0.47%
KNORR-BREMSE : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
KNORR-BREMSE : Credit Suisse maintains a Sell rating
MD
KNORR-BREMSE : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
KNORR-BREMSE : JP Morgan sticks Neutral

10/11/2021 | 08:12am BST
Andreas Willi from JP Morgan retains his Neutral opinion on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 791 M 7 866 M 5 761 M
Net income 2021 617 M 715 M 524 M
Net Debt 2021 339 M 393 M 288 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 1,95%
Capitalization 14 640 M 16 943 M 12 419 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,21x
EV / Sales 2022 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 30 474
Free-Float 41,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 90,82 €
Average target price 111,15 €
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Managers and Directors
Jan Michael Mrosik Chairman-Executive Board
Frank Markus Weber Chief Financial Officer
Klaus J. Mangold Chairman-Supervisory Board
Werner Ratzisberge Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Jell Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNORR-BREMSE AG-18.68%16 943
PACCAR, INC.-1.76%29 426
KUBOTA CORPORATION2.40%24 833
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION7.81%24 450
EPIROC AB (PUBL)144.04%23 990
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.28.50%22 345