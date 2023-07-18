KNORR-BREMSE : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
Today at 09:47 am
Jefferies confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral. The target price is unchanged at EUR 67.
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10:09:51 2023-07-18 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|64.60 EUR
|-0.83%
|-1.44%
|+26.37%
