    KBX   DE000KBX1006

KNORR-BREMSE AG

(KBX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:51:53 2023-05-05 am EDT
64.47 EUR   +1.56%
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: ​​​​​​​Dividend of   1.45 approved at Annual General Meeting

05/05/2023 | 09:39am EDT
EQS-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: ​​​​​​​Dividend of  € 1.45 approved at Annual General Meeting

05.05.2023 / 15:37 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dividend of  € 1.45 approved at Annual General Meeting

  • Dividend: Amount distributed reaches approximately € 234 million
  • Payout ratio is 46% of consolidated net income

Munich, May 5, 2023 – At today’s Annual General Meeting for Knorr-Bremse AG, the shareholders approved all agenda items. The shareholders also accepted the proposal made by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board to distribute a dividend of € 1.45 per share with dividend rights (161,200,000 shares) for the 2022 fiscal year. The amount distributed therefore comes to approximately € 234 million which corresponds to a payout ratio of around 46% of the consolidated net income in 2022 and is in line with the existing dividend policy, which envisions a 40-50% payout to shareholders.

The Annual General Meeting was again held virtually. A total of 90.09% of the capital stock of Knorr-Bremse was represented at the Annual General Meeting.

A recording of the speeches by the Supervisory Board Chairman and the Executive Board, and the tabulations of the votes cast for the individual agenda items at the Annual General Meeting are available at www.ir.knorr-bremse.com in a timely manner.

 

Media Contacts:

Claudia Züchner, Spokeswoman, Financial Communications

Phone: +49 89 3547 2582, e-mail: claudia.zuechner@knorr-bremse.com

 

Investor Relations:

Andreas Spitzauer, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 3547 182310, e-mail: andreas.spitzauer@knorr-bremse.com

 

 

 

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse (ISIN: DE000KBX1006, ticker symbol: KBX) is the global market leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other safety-critical rail and commercial vehicle systems. Knorr-Bremse’s products make a decisive contribution to greater safety and energy efficiency on rail tracks and roads around the world. About 31,600 employees at over 100 sites in more than 30 countries use their competence and motivation to satisfy customers worldwide with products and services. In 2022, Knorr-Bremse’s two divisions together generated revenues of € 7.1 billion. For more than 115 years the company has been the industry innovator, driving innovation in mobility and transportation technologies with an edge in connected system solutions. One of Germany’s most successful industrial companies, Knorr-Bremse profits from the key global megatrends of urbanization, sustainability, digitalization, and mobility.

 


05.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
Moosacher Str. 80
80809 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 3547 0
E-mail: info@knorr-bremse.com
Internet: www.knorr-bremse.com
ISIN: DE000KBX1006
WKN: KBX100
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 1625991

 
End of News EQS News Service

1625991  05.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1625991&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
