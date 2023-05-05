EQS-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: ​​​​​​​Dividend of € 1.45 approved at Annual General Meeting



05.05.2023 / 15:37 CET/CEST

Dividend of € 1.45 approved at Annual General Meeting

Dividend: Amount distributed reaches approximately € 234 million

Payout ratio is 46% of consolidated net income

Munich, May 5, 2023 – At today’s Annual General Meeting for Knorr-Bremse AG, the shareholders approved all agenda items. The shareholders also accepted the proposal made by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board to distribute a dividend of € 1.45 per share with dividend rights (161,200,000 shares) for the 2022 fiscal year. The amount distributed therefore comes to approximately € 234 million which corresponds to a payout ratio of around 46% of the consolidated net income in 2022 and is in line with the existing dividend policy, which envisions a 40-50% payout to shareholders.

The Annual General Meeting was again held virtually. A total of 90.09% of the capital stock of Knorr-Bremse was represented at the Annual General Meeting.

A recording of the speeches by the Supervisory Board Chairman and the Executive Board, and the tabulations of the votes cast for the individual agenda items at the Annual General Meeting are available at www.ir.knorr-bremse.com in a timely manner.

