  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Knorr-Bremse AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KBX   DE000KBX1006

KNORR-BREMSE AG

(KBX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Changes in Executive Board: Knorr-Bremse Supervisory Board takes important personnel decisions

03/11/2022 | 09:39am EST

03/11/2022 | 09:39am EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Changes in Executive Board: Knorr-Bremse Supervisory Board takes important personnel decisions

11-March-2022 / 15:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Knorr-Bremse AG
Ad-Hoc-Mitteilung
Schlagworte: Personalie

*** English Version ***

Changes in Executive Board: Knorr-Bremse Supervisory Board takes important personnel decisions

Munich, March 11, 2022 - The Chief Executive Officer of Knorr-Bremse AG, Dr. Jan Mrosik, is leaving the company by mutual agreement with effect from April 30, 2022 and is stepping down from the Executive Board with immediate effect. This was resolved unanimously by the Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse at its meeting today. The Supervisory Board also prematurely extends Frank Markus Weber's contract as Chief Financial Officer by five years. Until the question of CEO succession has been resolved, Mr. Weber is also to assume the function of Executive Board Spokesman with immediate effect

The Supervisory Board has initiated the search for a successor. The rapid pace of global change processes in the critical development of the world economy and the enormous dynamism of the markets will be of particular significance in the requirement profile for the position.

Today, the Supervisory Board also made another important personnel decision: Bernd Spies is appointed as the new Executive Board Member responsible for the Commercial Vehicle Systems division with effect from March 12, 2022. Mr. Spies has been Chairman of the Management Board of Knorr-Bremse Systeme für Nutzfahrzeuge GmbH since 2014 and will continue to perform this function.

Contact Media:
Alexander Stechert-Mayerhöfer
Head of Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 89 3547-1942
alexander.stechert-mayerhoefer@knorr-bremse.com		 Contact Investor Relations:
Andreas Spitzauer
Head of Investor Relations

Phone +49 89 3547-182310
andreas.spitzauer@knorr-bremse.com
 

11-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
Moosacher Str. 80
80809 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 3547 0
E-mail: info@knorr-bremse.com
Internet: www.knorr-bremse.com
ISIN: DE000KBX1006
WKN: KBX100
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
EQS News ID: 1300909

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1300909  11-March-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1300909&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 699 M 7 371 M 7 371 M
Net income 2021 580 M 638 M 638 M
Net Debt 2021 401 M 441 M 441 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
Yield 2021 2,41%
Capitalization 11 310 M 12 445 M 12 445 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 41,0%
Technical analysis trends KNORR-BREMSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 70,16 €
Average target price 98,29 €
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Michael Mrosik Chairman-Executive Board
Frank Markus Weber Chief Financial Officer
Klaus J. Mangold Chairman-Supervisory Board
Werner Ratzisberge Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Jell Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNORR-BREMSE AG-19.26%12 445
PACCAR, INC.-2.39%29 943
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-12.78%23 711
KOMATSU LTD.0.80%22 113
KUBOTA CORPORATION-20.11%21 090
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-14.69%20 973