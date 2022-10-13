EQS-Ad-hoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: New CEO appointed



13-Oct-2022 / 16:22 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





New CEO appointed Munich, October 13, 2022 – The Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG unanimously decided today to appoint Marc Llistosella as member and chairman of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG with effect from January 1, 2023. Media contact: Alexander Stechert-Mayerhöfer

