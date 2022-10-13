Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Knorr-Bremse AG
  News
  Summary
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: New CEO appointed

10/13/2022 | 10:24am EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: New CEO appointed

13-Oct-2022 / 16:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

New CEO appointed

 

Munich, October 13, 2022 – The Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG unanimously decided today to appoint Marc Llistosella as member and chairman of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG with effect from January 1, 2023.

 

Media contact:       

Alexander Stechert-Mayerhöfer
Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 89 3547 1942    
Mobile: +49 160 99079182   
Email: alexander.stechert-mayerhoefer@knorr-bremse.com 

 

Investor Relations contact:

Andreas Spitzauer
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 3547 182310
Mobile:  +49 175 528 1320
Email: investor.relations@knorr-bremse.com

 

13-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
Moosacher Str. 80
80809 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 3547 0
E-mail: info@knorr-bremse.com
Internet: www.knorr-bremse.com
ISIN: DE000KBX1006
WKN: KBX100
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 1463333

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1463333  13-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1463333&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
