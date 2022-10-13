|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: New CEO appointed
13-Oct-2022 / 16:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
New CEO appointed
Munich, October 13, 2022 – The Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG unanimously decided today to appoint Marc Llistosella as member and chairman of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG with effect from January 1, 2023.
