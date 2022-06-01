Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Knorr-Bremse AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KBX   DE000KBX1006

KNORR-BREMSE AG

(KBX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06/01 05:35:39 am EDT
64.35 EUR   +1.21%
04:08aKNORR-BREMSE : From a Buy to Neutral rating by Warburg Research
MD
05/31Nexxiot Announces Leading Rail Systems Supplier Knorr-Bremse as a New Client and Strategic Investor
AQ
05/31KNORR BREMSE : concludes strategic cooperation and investment agreement with …
PU
Summary 
Summary

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/01/2022 | 05:11am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.06.2022 / 11:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Claudia
Last name(s): Mayfeld

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
5299001GRRO0Z25YZT52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KBX1006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
63.7332 EUR 100699 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
63.7332 EUR 100699 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


01.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
Moosacher Str. 80
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.knorr-bremse.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

75575  01.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1366259&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
