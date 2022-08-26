Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.08.2022 / 10:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Frank Markus Last name(s): Weber

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

5299001GRRO0Z25YZT52

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000KBX1006

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 49.43 EUR 14038.79 EUR 49.34 EUR 1851.98 EUR 49.37 EUR 26354.05 EUR 49.41 EUR 19073.18 EUR 49.36 EUR 6230.57 EUR 49.44 EUR 8059.11 EUR 49.42 EUR 15666.89 EUR 49.40 EUR 16006.36 EUR 49.38 EUR 21481.33 EUR 49.39 EUR 21979.61 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 49.3963 EUR 150741.87 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

23/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

