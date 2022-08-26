Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
26.08.2022 / 10:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Frank Markus
|Last name(s):
|Weber
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000KBX1006
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|49.43 EUR
|14038.79 EUR
|49.34 EUR
|1851.98 EUR
|49.37 EUR
|26354.05 EUR
|49.41 EUR
|19073.18 EUR
|49.36 EUR
|6230.57 EUR
|49.44 EUR
|8059.11 EUR
|49.42 EUR
|15666.89 EUR
|49.40 EUR
|16006.36 EUR
|49.38 EUR
|21481.33 EUR
|49.39 EUR
|21979.61 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|49.3963 EUR
|150741.87 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
|
|Moosacher Str. 80
|
|80809 Munich
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.knorr-bremse.com
|
