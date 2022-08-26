Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Knorr-Bremse AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KBX   DE000KBX1006

KNORR-BREMSE AG

(KBX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:59 2022-08-26 am EDT
49.08 EUR   +0.87%
04:23aKNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/25KNORR BREMSE : Transcription of the Q2 2022 Conference Call
PU
08/18KNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/26/2022 | 04:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.08.2022 / 10:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Frank Markus
Last name(s): Weber

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
5299001GRRO0Z25YZT52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KBX1006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
49.43 EUR 14038.79 EUR
49.34 EUR 1851.98 EUR
49.37 EUR 26354.05 EUR
49.41 EUR 19073.18 EUR
49.36 EUR 6230.57 EUR
49.44 EUR 8059.11 EUR
49.42 EUR 15666.89 EUR
49.40 EUR 16006.36 EUR
49.38 EUR 21481.33 EUR
49.39 EUR 21979.61 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
49.3963 EUR 150741.87 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


26.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
Moosacher Str. 80
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.knorr-bremse.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

77663  26.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1429065&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about KNORR-BREMSE AG
04:23aKNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pe..
EQ
08/25KNORR BREMSE : Transcription of the Q2 2022 Conference Call
PU
08/18KNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pe..
EQ
08/17KNORR-BREMSE : Credit Suisse Upgrades to Neutral
MD
08/16KNORR BREMSE : Transcription of the Q1 2021 Conference Call (englisch)
PU
08/16KNORR-BREMSE : Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
08/15KNORR-BREMSE : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
08/15KNORR-BREMSE : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
08/15KNORR-BREMSE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/12TRANSCRIPT : Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 12, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KNORR-BREMSE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 017 M 6 993 M 6 993 M
Net income 2022 502 M 501 M 501 M
Net Debt 2022 809 M 806 M 806 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 3,40%
Capitalization 7 842 M 7 816 M 7 816 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 30 655
Free-Float 41,0%
Chart KNORR-BREMSE AG
Duration : Period :
Knorr-Bremse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNORR-BREMSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 48,65 €
Average target price 68,57 €
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Markus Weber Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Reinhard Ploss Chairman-Supervisory Board
Werner Ratzisberge Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Jell Member-Supervisory Board
Erich Starkl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNORR-BREMSE AG-44.02%7 816
PACCAR, INC.4.75%32 147
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-21.14%20 885
KOMATSU LTD.7.44%20 013
KUBOTA CORPORATION-14.51%18 990
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-25.79%18 751