Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Knorr-Bremse AG    KBX   DE000KBX1006

KNORR-BREMSE AG

(KBX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: ???????The Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG proposes to the Annual General Meeting for election Dr. Nicolas Peter as member of the Supervisory Board

12/18/2020 | 03:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: ???????The Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG proposes to the Annual General Meeting for election Dr. Nicolas Peter as member of the Supervisory Board

18.12.2020 / 09:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG proposes to the Annual General Meeting for election Dr. Nicolas Peter as member of the Supervisory Board

Munich, December 18, 2020 - The Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG decided to propose to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in May 2021 Dr. Nicolas Peter (58) for election to the Supervisory Board.

As a member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Dr. Peter is responsible for Finance. He holds a doctorate in law and has around 30 years of experience in finance, controlling, treasury and sales in the BMW Group. He has also held several management positions for BMW abroad.

The Supervisory Board is looking forward to a close and successful cooperation.


About Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse (ISIN: DE000KBX1006, ticker symbol: KBX) is the global market leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other safety-critical rail and commercial vehicle systems. Knorr-Bremse's products make a decisive contribution to greater safety and energy efficiency on rail tracks and roads around the world. About 29,000 employees at over 100 sites in more than 30 countries use their competence and motivation to satisfy customers worldwide with products and services. In 2019, Knorr-Bremse's two divisions together generated revenues of EUR 6.9 billion. For more than 115 years the company has been the industry innovator, driving innovation in mobility and transportation technologies with an edge in connected system solutions. Knorr-Bremse is one of Germany's most successful industrial companies and profits from the key global megatrends: Urbanization, sustainability, digitalization and automated driving.

Contact Media Relations:
Alexandra Bufe, Phone +49 89 3547-1402, alexandra.bufe@knorr-bremse.com


18.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
Moosacher Str. 80
80809 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 3547 0
E-mail: info@knorr-bremse.com
Internet: www.knorr-bremse.com
ISIN: DE000KBX1006
WKN: KBX100
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
EQS News ID: 1156221

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1156221  18.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1156221&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
All news about KNORR-BREMSE AG
03:05aKNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : ???????The Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse A..
EQ
03:05aPRESS RELEASE : Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: ???????The Supervisory Board of..
DJ
12/15KNORR-BREMSE : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
12/11KNORR-BREMSE : Gets a Sell rating from Credit Suisse
MD
12/09KNORR-BREMSE : Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
12/08KNORR-BREMSE : Morgan Stanley reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/26ALSTOM : Cologne Public Transport Authority commissions Alstom and Kiepe Electri..
AQ
11/26KNORR-BREMSE : Kepler Cheuvreux reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
11/26KNORR-BREMSE : NorldLB reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
11/25Knorr-Bremse Unit, Alstom Partner to Build 64 Trams for Cologne, Germany
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 122 M 7 501 M 7 501 M
Net income 2020 481 M 589 M 589 M
Net Debt 2020 362 M 444 M 444 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,8x
Yield 2020 1,43%
Capitalization 17 187 M 21 042 M 21 060 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,87x
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 29 263
Free-Float 41,0%
Chart KNORR-BREMSE AG
Duration : Period :
Knorr-Bremse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNORR-BREMSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 104,67 €
Last Close Price 106,62 €
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Klaus J. Mangold Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Markus Weber Chief Financial Officer
Heinz Hermann Thiele Member-Supervisory Board
Werner Ratzisberge Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Jell Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNORR-BREMSE AG17.49%21 042
PACCAR, INC.8.43%30 102
KOMATSU LTD.4.66%25 359
KUBOTA CORPORATION28.56%25 183
EPIROC AB32.31%21 382
ALSTOM18.72%16 487
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ