Knorr Bremse : Factbook

The Knorr-Bremse leadership team
CFO & Executive Board Spokesman
2020-present: Knorr-Bremse | CFO
2016-2020: Daimler AG | Head of Corporate Development
2019-2020: Mercedes-Benz AG | Head of Transformation
2013-2016: Daimler Trucks Asia | CFO
Professional Experience
Professional Experience
25
Years with Knorr-Bremse
2
Dr. Claudia Mayfeld
Member of the Board, Integrity & Legal
-
2021-present: Knorr-Bremse | Head of Integrity & Legal
-
2013-2019: RWE Pensionsfond | Member of the Executive Board
-
2016-2020: Innogy SE | Senior Vice President Group Legal & Compliance, General Counsel
-
2013-2016: RWE AG | Senior Vice President Group Legal & Compliance, General Counsel
-
PhD in Accounting Principles
Professional Experience
28
Years with Knorr-Bremse
1
Notes: RVS - Rail Vehicle Systems; CVS - Commercial Vehicle Systems
Member of the Board, CVS
-
2022-present: Knorr-Bremse | Head of CVS
-
2014-2022: Knorr-Bremse | Member (2013-2015) and Chairman (since 2014) of the Management Board, CVS
-
2008-2013: Hella KGaA Hueck & Co | Member of the Management Board, Global Sales
-
2006-2008: Robert Bosch GmbH | Head of Commercial Vehicles product division, Starters and Alternators
-
Diploma in Electrical Engineering
Member of the Board, RVS
-
2018-present: Knorr-Bremse | Head of RVS
-
2015-2017: DB Cargo AG | CEO
-
2013-2015: Siemens AG | CEO Mainline Transportation Global Business Unit
-
2011-2013: Siemens AG | Head of Strategy Infrastructure and Cities Sector
-
PhD in Physics
Professional Experience
28
Years with Knorr-Bremse
8
Professional Experience
21
Years with Knorr-Bremse
4
Knorr-Bremse - One of Germany's most successful industrial companies
2021 Key financials
Sales
€ 6.7bn
(>9% CAGR1) since 1989)
BALANCED PORTFOLIO2) …
op. EBITDA € 1.2bn
(margin 17.9%)
Technology
leadership
op. EBIT
Aftermarket
€ 0.9bn
~36% of sales
(margin 13.5%)
(~6.4% of sales)
… AND DIVERSIFIED GLOBAL FOOTPRINT WITH HIGH LOCAL CONTENT
RVS 49%
CVS 41%
(15% Margin)
31%
Europe/Africa 46%
Americas 23%
30+
100+
c. 30k
countries
sites
employees3)
Notes: Sales, EBITDA, EBITA, and EBIT for 2020 based on annual report prepared in accordance with IFRS, other financial figures for 2020 prepared in accordance with German GAAP (HGB); Aftermarket share based on German GAAP (HGB) where BilRUG sales allocated proportionally between OE and aftermarket; RVS - Rail Vehicle Systems; CVS - Commercial Vehicle Systems; 1) CAGR 1989-2019 based on German GAAP (HGB), 1989 - first year when consolidated accounts are available; 2) Excluding consolidation/other; 3) Including human resources leased staff; Source: Knorr-Bremse information
Over 30 years of consistent strong growth
1985
Management buyout by Mr. Thiele
Acquisition of Vossloh Kiepe, Federal Mogul Ind. Property Rights and Hitachi Automotive Systems
1985-1990
Successful strategy: Globalisation, focus on RVS and CVS, growth in connected systems
2000
Bendix integrates Westinghouse Air Brake company
2002
100% acquisition of Bendix in the US
2015/18
Joint Venture with DongFeng Motor goes into operation & expansion 2018
2015/16
2010-2018
€1bn+ capex invested to future-proof manufacturing and production facilities
2017/18
2019
Strategic investment in RailVision & RailNova as well as acquisition of Snyder & Sentient,
2020
2021
Acquisition of EVAC
2021
TRS Japan
7 acquisitions
Acquisition of RH. Sheppard Co., Inc. in the U.S
Investment in Autobrains
1985
1989
1990
1995
2000
2002
2003
2005
2010
2011
2012
2013
Sales (€bn)Important corporate eventsProduct innovationM&A / Strategic partnerships
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Notes: 1986-2016 based on financial statements prepared in accordance with German GAAP (HGB) and 2017-2019 based on financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. 1) 1989 - first year when consolidated accounts are available
