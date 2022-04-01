Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Knorr-Bremse AG
  News
  Summary
    KBX   DE000KBX1006

KNORR-BREMSE AG

(KBX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/01 12:42:59 pm EDT
69.3 EUR   -0.49%
KNORR BREMSE : Factbook
PU
03/31KNORR-BREMSE : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
03/31KNORR BREMSE : Annual Report 2021 (PDF)
PU
Knorr Bremse : Factbook

04/01/2022 | 12:18pm EDT
FACT BOOK

Agenda

  • Introduction

  • Key Company Highlights

  • Rail Vehicle Systems (RVS)

  • Commercial Vehicle Systems (CVS)

  • R&D Focus

  • Financials

  • Sustainability

  • Capital Markets Summary

  • Appendix

The Knorr-Bremse leadership team

Frank Weber

CFO & Executive Board Spokesman

  • 2020-present: Knorr-Bremse | CFO

  • 2016-2020: Daimler AG | Head of Corporate Development

  • 2019-2020: Mercedes-Benz AG | Head of Transformation

  • 2013-2016: Daimler Trucks Asia | CFO

  • 2011-2013 Mitsubishi Fuso Trucks & Bus Corporation | CFO

  • Diploma in Bus. Administration

Professional Experience

Professional Experience

25

Years with Knorr-Bremse

2

Dr. Claudia Mayfeld

Member of the Board, Integrity & Legal

  • 2021-present: Knorr-Bremse | Head of Integrity & Legal

  • 2013-2019: RWE Pensionsfond | Member of the Executive Board

  • 2016-2020: Innogy SE | Senior Vice President Group Legal & Compliance, General Counsel

  • 2013-2016: RWE AG | Senior Vice President Group Legal & Compliance, General Counsel

  • PhD in Accounting Principles

Professional Experience

28

Years with Knorr-Bremse

1

Notes: RVS - Rail Vehicle Systems; CVS - Commercial Vehicle Systems

Bernd Spies

Member of the Board, CVS

  • 2022-present: Knorr-Bremse | Head of CVS

  • 2014-2022: Knorr-Bremse | Member (2013-2015) and Chairman (since 2014) of the Management Board, CVS

  • 2008-2013: Hella KGaA Hueck & Co | Member of the Management Board, Global Sales

  • 2006-2008: Robert Bosch GmbH | Head of Commercial Vehicles product division, Starters and Alternators

  • Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Dr. Jürgen Wilder

Member of the Board, RVS

  • 2018-present: Knorr-Bremse | Head of RVS

  • 2015-2017: DB Cargo AG | CEO

  • 2013-2015: Siemens AG | CEO Mainline Transportation Global Business Unit

  • 2011-2013: Siemens AG | Head of Strategy Infrastructure and Cities Sector

  • PhD in Physics

Professional Experience

28

Years with Knorr-Bremse

8

Professional Experience

21

Years with Knorr-Bremse

4

Knorr-Bremse - One of Germany's most successful industrial companies

2021 Key financials

Sales

€ 6.7bn

(>9% CAGR1) since 1989)

BALANCED PORTFOLIO2)

op. EBITDA € 1.2bn

(margin 17.9%)

Technology

leadership

op. EBIT

Aftermarket

€ 0.9bn

~36% of sales

(margin 13.5%)

(~6.4% of sales)

… AND DIVERSIFIED GLOBAL FOOTPRINT WITH HIGH LOCAL CONTENT

R&D € 431m

RVS 49%

CVS 51%

RVS 59% (22% Margin)

CVS 41%

(15% Margin)

Asia/Australia

31%

Europe/Africa 46%

Americas 23%

30+

100+

c. 30k

countries

sites

employees3)

Notes: Sales, EBITDA, EBITA, and EBIT for 2020 based on annual report prepared in accordance with IFRS, other financial figures for 2020 prepared in accordance with German GAAP (HGB); Aftermarket share based on German GAAP (HGB) where BilRUG sales allocated proportionally between OE and aftermarket; RVS - Rail Vehicle Systems; CVS - Commercial Vehicle Systems; 1) CAGR 1989-2019 based on German GAAP (HGB), 1989 - first year when consolidated accounts are available; 2) Excluding consolidation/other; 3) Including human resources leased staff; Source: Knorr-Bremse information

Over 30 years of consistent strong growth

1985

Management buyout by Mr. Thiele

Acquisition of Vossloh Kiepe, Federal Mogul Ind. Property Rights and Hitachi Automotive Systems

1985-1990

Successful strategy: Globalisation, focus on RVS and CVS, growth in connected systems

2000

Bendix integrates Westinghouse Air Brake company

2002

100% acquisition of Bendix in the US

JV

2015/18

Joint Venture with DongFeng Motor goes into operation & expansion 2018

2015/16

2010-2018

€1bn+ capex invested to future-proof manufacturing and production facilities

2017/18

2019

Strategic investment in RailVision & RailNova as well as acquisition of Snyder & Sentient,

2020

2021

Acquisition of EVAC

2021

TRS Japan

7 acquisitions

Acquisition of RH. Sheppard Co., Inc. in the U.S

Investment in Autobrains

1985

1989

1990

1995

2000

2002

2003

2005

2010

2011

2012

2013

Sales (€bn)Important corporate eventsProduct innovationM&A / Strategic partnerships

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Notes: 1986-2016 based on financial statements prepared in accordance with German GAAP (HGB) and 2017-2019 based on financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. 1) 1989 - first year when consolidated accounts are available

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Knorr-Bremse AG published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 16:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 699 M 7 442 M 7 442 M
Net income 2021 580 M 644 M 644 M
Net Debt 2021 401 M 445 M 445 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
Yield 2021 2,42%
Capitalization 11 226 M 12 471 M 12 471 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 41,0%
Chart KNORR-BREMSE AG
Duration : Period :
Knorr-Bremse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNORR-BREMSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 69,64 €
Average target price 94,60 €
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Markus Weber Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Klaus J. Mangold Chairman-Supervisory Board
Werner Ratzisberge Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Jell Member-Supervisory Board
Erich Starkl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNORR-BREMSE AG-19.86%12 471
PACCAR, INC.-0.22%30 620
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-11.78%24 796
KOMATSU LTD.9.26%22 910
KUBOTA CORPORATION-9.81%22 756
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-7.83%21 656