Knorr Bremse : Factbook

The Knorr-Bremse leadership team

Frank Weber

CFO & Executive Board Spokesman

 2020-present: Knorr-Bremse | CFO

 2016-2020: Daimler AG | Head of Corporate Development

 2019-2020: Mercedes-Benz AG | Head of Transformation

 2013-2016: Daimler Trucks Asia | CFO

 2011-2013 Mitsubishi Fuso Trucks & Bus Corporation | CFO

 Diploma in Bus. Administration

Professional Experience Professional Experience 25 Years with Knorr-Bremse 2

Dr. Claudia Mayfeld

Member of the Board, Integrity & Legal

 2021-present: Knorr-Bremse | Head of Integrity & Legal

 2013-2019: RWE Pensionsfond | Member of the Executive Board

 2016-2020: Innogy SE | Senior Vice President Group Legal & Compliance, General Counsel

 2013-2016: RWE AG | Senior Vice President Group Legal & Compliance, General Counsel

 PhD in Accounting Principles

Professional Experience 28

Years with Knorr-Bremse 1

Notes: RVS - Rail Vehicle Systems; CVS - Commercial Vehicle Systems

Bernd Spies

Member of the Board, CVS

 2022-present: Knorr-Bremse | Head of CVS

 2014-2022: Knorr-Bremse | Member (2013-2015) and Chairman (since 2014) of the Management Board, CVS

 2008-2013: Hella KGaA Hueck & Co | Member of the Management Board, Global Sales

 2006-2008: Robert Bosch GmbH | Head of Commercial Vehicles product division, Starters and Alternators

 Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Dr. Jürgen Wilder

Member of the Board, RVS

 2018-present: Knorr-Bremse | Head of RVS

 2015-2017: DB Cargo AG | CEO

 2013-2015: Siemens AG | CEO Mainline Transportation Global Business Unit

 2011-2013: Siemens AG | Head of Strategy Infrastructure and Cities Sector

 PhD in Physics

Professional Experience 28 Years with Knorr-Bremse 8

Professional Experience 21

Years with Knorr-Bremse 4

Knorr-Bremse - One of Germany's most successful industrial companies

2021 Key financials

Sales € 6.7bn (>9% CAGR1) since 1989)

BALANCED PORTFOLIO2) …

op. EBITDA € 1.2bn (margin 17.9%)

Technology leadership op. EBIT Aftermarket € 0.9bn ~36% of sales (margin 13.5%) (~6.4% of sales)

… AND DIVERSIFIED GLOBAL FOOTPRINT WITH HIGH LOCAL CONTENT

R&D € 431m

RVS 49%

CVS 51%

RVS 59% (22% Margin)

CVS 41%

(15% Margin)

Asia/Australia

31%

Europe/Africa 46%

Americas 23%

30+ 100+ c. 30k countries sites employees3)

Notes: Sales, EBITDA, EBITA, and EBIT for 2020 based on annual report prepared in accordance with IFRS, other financial figures for 2020 prepared in accordance with German GAAP (HGB); Aftermarket share based on German GAAP (HGB) where BilRUG sales allocated proportionally between OE and aftermarket; RVS - Rail Vehicle Systems; CVS - Commercial Vehicle Systems; 1) CAGR 1989-2019 based on German GAAP (HGB), 1989 - first year when consolidated accounts are available; 2) Excluding consolidation/other; 3) Including human resources leased staff; Source: Knorr-Bremse information

Over 30 years of consistent strong growth

1985

Management buyout by Mr. Thiele

Acquisition of Vossloh Kiepe, Federal Mogul Ind. Property Rights and Hitachi Automotive Systems

1985-1990

Successful strategy: Globalisation, focus on RVS and CVS, growth in connected systems

2000

Bendix integrates Westinghouse Air Brake company

2002

100% acquisition of Bendix in the US

JV

2015/18

Joint Venture with DongFeng Motor goes into operation & expansion 2018

2015/16

2010-2018

€1bn+ capex invested to future-proof manufacturing and production facilities

2017/18

2019

Strategic investment in RailVision & RailNova as well as acquisition of Snyder & Sentient,

2020

2021

Acquisition of EVAC

2021

TRS Japan

7 acquisitions

Acquisition of RH. Sheppard Co., Inc. in the U.S

Investment in Autobrains

Notes: 1986-2016 based on financial statements prepared in accordance with German GAAP (HGB) and 2017-2019 based on financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. 1) 1989 - first year when consolidated accounts are available