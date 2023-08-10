FINANCIAL RESULTS Q2/23
MARC LLISTOSELLA I CEO
FRANK WEBER I CFO
AUGUST 10, 2023
Key take-aways for today
- Robust demand in rail and truck continues
- EBIT margin improved in Q2/23 as expected
- High order book secures solid capacity utilization
- Settlement with Indian Railways agreed upon
- Divestment agreement signed regarding Kiepe, sale of foundry at Sheppard closed and exit of RVS and CVS in Russia
- KB's ambitious climate targets validated by theScience Based
Targets initiative (SBTi)
- Guidance FY23 confirmed and revenue target increased
2
Good underlying demand in rail and truck markets continues
Current situation
EU/ NA: strong support by stimulus programs and sustainability efforts
CN: good momentum of ridership supporting AM
BUT OE recovery will take time
High order books at OEMs already led to record orders on hand at KB
Inflationary burden increased yoy, recovery on new contracts well on track
TPRs1 Q2/23: EU +10%, NA +15%, CN +70%
EU/ NA: demand remains high
CN: Demand at comparable level as in Q1/23
Pricing discussion (wave 2): significant progress, several agreements finalized
Outlook FY23
Ridership: EU full recovery to pre-Covid-19 level expected
EU/ NA: good demand should continue
CN: OE market (Metro/ High speed) still challenging with only slight recovery in YE23 expected
TPRs1 FY23e yoy: EU & NA slightly up, CN significantly up
EU/ NA: still lower truck demand expected for H2
CN: further development of content per vehicle
1) yoy figure, TPR defines all truck units produced in a specified time; >16t / Class 8 ; Source: internal and external estimates.
3
KPIs Q2/23: Strong orders and revenues as well as recovery of EBIT margin
REVENUES OF €2.01bn
(+16% yoy)
11.1% op. EBIT MARGIN
(PY: 10.5%)
€ 958m
€ 1,052m 14.7% 9.3%
€ 34m FREE CASHFLOW
(PY: € -35m)26% Cash Conversion Rate
ORDER INTAKE € 2.06bn
ORDER BOOK € 7.12bn
(+7% yoy)
(+6% yoy)
4
Turnaround of NWC/ scope of days achieved and ROCE improved
CapEx
NWC1
ROCE (annualized)
€m
% of sales
Scope of days
%
4.4%
3.7%
77
75
Q2/22
Q2/23
73.0 71.7
1,561
1,381
30.06.22
30.06.23
16.4%
17.0%
30.06.22
30.06.23
1) Short term notes payables and liabilities are included in Q2/23.
Considering them in Q2/22: NWC would amount to € 1,348 m and scope of days would be 71.3.
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Knorr-Bremse AG published this content on 10 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2023 05:04:04 UTC.