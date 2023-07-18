Disclaimer

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This presentation has been prepared for information and background purposes only. It does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer of, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or an invitation to subscribe for, underwrite or otherwise acquire, any securities of Knorr-Bremse AG (the "Company") or any existing or future member of the Knorr-Bremse Group (the "Group"), nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company, any member of the Group or with any other contract or commitment whatsoever. This presentation does not constitute and shall not be construed as a prospectus in whole or in part and has not been reviewed or approved by any regulatory or supervisory authority. By attending the oral and video presentation you agree to be bound by the following limitations and conditions.

Any assumptions, views or opinions (including statements, projections, forecasts or other forward-looking statements) contained in this presentation represent assumptions, views or opinions of the Company as of the date indicated and are subject to change without notice. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any statements, in particular forward-looking statements, to reflect future events or developments. All information not separately sourced is derived from Company's data and estimates. Information contained in this presentation related to past performance is not an indication of future performance. The information in this presentation is not intended to predict actual results, and no assurances are given with respect thereto.

The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein, and no reliance should be placed on it. Neither the Company nor its advisers and any of their respective affiliates, officers, directors, employees, representatives and advisers, connected persons or any other person accepts any liability for any loss howsoever arising (in negligence or otherwise), directly or indirectly, from this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. This shall not, however, restrict or exclude or limit any duty or liability to a person under any applicable law or regulation of any jurisdiction which may not lawfully be disclaimed (including in relation to fraudulent misrepresentation).

Historical financial or operative information contained in this presentation, if not taken or derived from our accounting records or our management reporting or unless otherwise stated, is taken or derived from financial statements prepared in accordance with either IFRS (for the financial years 2014-2019) or German GAAP (HGB) (for the financial years 1989-2019), each as indicated in this presentation, for the respective period. The financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS may deviate substantially from (segmental or other) information in the financial statements prepared in accordance with German GAAP (HGB) and, thus, may not be fully comparable to such financial statements. Accordingly, such information prepared in accordance with German GAAP (HGB) is not necessarily indicative for the future results of operations, financial position or cash flows for financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. All amounts are stated in million euros (€ million) unless otherwise indicated. Rounding differences may occur. This presentation contains certain supplemental financial or operative measures that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS or German GAAP (HGB) and are therefore considered as non-IFRS measures. The Group believes that such non-IFRS measures used, when considered in conjunction with (but not in lieu of) other measures that are computed in accordance with IFRS, enhance the understanding of our business, results of operations, financial position or cash flows. There are, however, material limitations associated with the use of non-IFRS measures including (without limitation) the limitations inherent in the determination of relevant adjustments. The non-IFRS measures used by us may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly-titled measures used by other companies.

This presentation includes "'forward-looking statements". The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "can," "could," "plan," "project," "should," "plan" and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations (including cost savings and productivity improvement plans) are forward-looking statements. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the market environment in which the Company will operate in the future. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. Each of the Company, the relevant Group entities and their respective agents, employees and advisers, expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update any forward-looking statements contained herein. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements in this presentation and not to place undue reliance on such statements.

To the extent available, the industry and market data contained in this presentation has come from official or third-party sources. Third party industry publications, studies and surveys generally state that the data contained therein have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but that there is no guarantee, representation or warranty (either expressly or implied) of the accuracy or completeness of such data or changes to such data following publication thereof. Third party sources explicitly disclaim any liability for any loss or damage, howsoever caused, arising from any errors, omissions or reliance on any information or views contained in their reports. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any of the industry or market data contained in this presentation.

2