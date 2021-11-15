Knorr Bremse : With ProFleet Assist+ Gen 2, powered by Mobileye®, Knorr-Bremse TruckServices …

Log in
11/15/2021 | 03:50am EST
"We're delighted to launch together with Mobileye the next generation of our retrofittable turning assistant," says Bernd Spies, Chairman of the Management Board of Knorr-Bremse Commercial Vehicle Systems. "This enables us to make an important contribution to greater traffic safety and help defuse situations with a high risk of accidents. EyeQ4, the next-gen computer vision processor from our partner company Mobileye, can identify more objects simultaneously, and reacts faster and more reliably to hazardous situations."

ProFleet Assist+ Gen 2 side cameras with enhanced features

Alexander Wagner, Vice President Aftermarket / TruckServices EMEA at Knorr-Bremse Commercial Vehicle Systems, adds: "The enhanced image-processing capabilities of the latest processor generation mean that even in difficult lighting conditions, for example at night with only the vehicle's or street lighting available, the side cameras are better able to capture hazards. At the same time, a heating element built into the side cameras ensures trouble-free operation even in sub-zero temperatures."

The side cameras provide clear coverage of the danger zone - the driver's blind spot - during turning maneuvers. In critical situations, the retrofittable turning assistant draws the driver's attention to potential hazards by showing warnings on a side display in the cab. This is positioned in such a way that the driver has a clear view of it when turning.

New connectivity function facilitates future updates

The second generation of the retrofittable turning assistant also features a new connectivity function. Along with an integrated communication module, the front camera is fitted with an external GPS receiver, which is used to remotely and wirelessly download future system enhancements as Firmware Over The Air (FOTA) updates. This includes, for example, the ability to identify a broader range of potential hazards.

Cross-brand retrofitting available from Alltrucks

Like its predecessor, the second generation of ProFleet Assist+ has type approval for the German market. The Europe-wide, full-service workshop concept Alltrucks is able to rapidly and reliably retrofit ProFleet Assist+ Gen 2 systems to commercial vehicles that are not already equipped with turning assistants. The system can be fitted to any and all makes.

Recently, Knorr-Bremse TruckServices also appeared for the first time in the annual readership poll organized by publishing house ETM Verlag. The company featured in the new "Retrofittable Turning Assistant" category - and promptly carried off ETM's Best Brand 2021 award for the company's ProFleet Assist+ driver assistance solution. More information on ProFleet Assist+ is available here: https://truckservices.knorr-bremse.com/en/fleets/fleet-solutions/retrofittable-driver-assistance-systems/

Disclaimer

Knorr-Bremse AG published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 08:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
