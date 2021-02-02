Knorr Bremse : again recognized as “Top Employer for Engineers in Germany”

27 January, 2021

For the eighth time in succession, Knorr-Bremse, the global market leader for braking systems and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles, has been named "Top Employer for Engineers in Germany".

"Knorr-Bremse employs some 5,100 people in Germany. For them and all their potential colleagues, we aim to be an attractive employer, offering job security, challenging tasks, and opportunities for personal and professional development and fulfilment. These efforts are founded on a corporate culture characterized by diversity and equal opportunities, respect and transparency.

Our strategic HR management is aligned with these goals," explains Klaus Remmler, Head of Corporate HR at Knorr-Bremse. "With a clear commitment to holistic human resource development, we create attractive employment conditions. And as a globally active company we value our diversity and foster the personal development of all our employees," Remmler adds.

Certification by Top Employers Institute recognizes that Knorr-Bremse's human resources strategy and management are focused on the professional and personal development of the company's employees. The underlying assessment covers six overarching HR domains comprising 20 topics, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being, and Diversity & Inclusion.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says: "Despite the challenging year we have experienced (which has certainly made an impact on organizations around the globe), Knorr-Bremse has continued to demonstrate the power of putting their people first in the workplace. We are proud to share this year's announcement and congratulate the organizations who have been certified in their respective countries through the Top Employers Institute program."

Established 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has this year certified over 1600 organizations in 120 countries and regions. Together, these certified companies positively impact the lives of over 7 million employees worldwide.

