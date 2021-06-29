Log in
    KBX   DE000KBX1006

KNORR-BREMSE AG

(KBX)
Knorr Bremse says interested in buying 60% stake in Hella

06/29/2021 | 07:33am EDT
BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - Knorr Bremse said on Tuesday it was interested in buying a 60% stake in German automotive components maker Hella, sending shares in family-controlled Hella higher by more than 8%.

Knorr, a maker of braking systems used in trains and commercial vehicles, said in a statement issued via the Frankfurt stock exchange that consultations were at an early stage and it was not certain that a transaction would ensue.

The families that control Hella are considering selling their 60% stake, Germany's Manager Magazin reported in April, citing several people familiar with the matter.

The magazine said the Hueck family has asked investment bank Rothschild to approach possible buyers for the stake, which has a market value of about 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion).

Under German regulations, the buyer of the controlling stake would have to make an offer to buy out the remaining 40% of shares in the company.

Shares in Knorr Bremse were down 5.3% on the news. ($1 = 0.8405 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Madeline Chambers)


Financials
Sales 2021 6 784 M 8 080 M 8 080 M
Net income 2021 630 M 750 M 750 M
Net Debt 2021 96,2 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,6x
Yield 2021 1,54%
Capitalization 18 216 M 21 734 M 21 693 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 30 160
Free-Float 41,0%
Managers and Directors
Jan Michael Mrosik Chairman-Executive Board
Frank Markus Weber Chief Financial Officer
Klaus J. Mangold Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heinz Hermann Thiele Member-Supervisory Board
Werner Ratzisberge Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNORR-BREMSE AG1.18%21 669
PACCAR INC3.13%30 890
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION20.51%27 947
EPIROC AB (PUBL)155.26%26 196
KUBOTA CORPORATION2.38%25 259
KOMATSU LTD.1.14%24 110