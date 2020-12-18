PRESS RELEASE: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: ???????The Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG proposes to the Annual General Meeting for election Dr. Nicolas Peter as member of the Supervisory Board

DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: ???????The Supervisory Board of
Knorr-Bremse AG proposes to the Annual General Meeting for election Dr.
Nicolas Peter as member of the Supervisory Board
2020-12-18 / 09:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*The Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG proposes to the Annual General
Meeting for election Dr. Nicolas Peter as member of the Supervisory Board*
*Munich, December 18, 2020 - *The Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG
decided to propose to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in May 2021 Dr.
Nicolas Peter (58) for election to the Supervisory Board.
As a member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Dr. Peter is responsible
for Finance. He holds a doctorate in law and has around 30 years of
experience in finance, controlling, treasury and sales in the BMW Group. He
has also held several management positions for BMW abroad.
The Supervisory Board is looking forward to a close and successful
cooperation.
*About Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse (ISIN: DE000KBX1006, ticker symbol: KBX)* is the global market
leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other safety-critical
rail and commercial vehicle systems. Knorr-Bremse's products make a decisive
contribution to greater safety and energy efficiency on rail tracks and
roads around the world. About 29,000 employees at over 100 sites in more
than 30 countries use their competence and motivation to satisfy customers
worldwide with products and services. In 2019, Knorr-Bremse's two divisions
together generated revenues of EUR 6.9 billion. For more than 115 years the
company has been the industry innovator, driving innovation in mobility and
transportation technologies with an edge in connected system solutions.
Knorr-Bremse is one of Germany's most successful industrial companies and
profits from the key global megatrends: Urbanization, sustainability,
digitalization and automated driving.
*Contact Media Relations:*
Alexandra Bufe, Phone +49 89 3547-1402, alexandra.bufe@knorr-bremse.com
2020-12-18 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
Moosacher Str. 80
80809 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 3547 0
E-mail: info@knorr-bremse.com
Internet: www.knorr-bremse.com
ISIN: DE000KBX1006
WKN: KBX100
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange
(Third Market (MTF))
EQS News ID: 1156221
End of News DGAP News Service
1156221 2020-12-18
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 18, 2020 03:04 ET (08:04 GMT)