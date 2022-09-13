Sustainability: Knorr-Bremse makes a major contribution to protecting the …

In Knorr-Bremse's ongoing efforts to boost sustainability, climate action is a key strategic focus. In 2021, as part of the Group's Climate Strategy 2030, Knorr-Bremse attained the target of carbon neutrality across all Group sites worldwide. Green power agreements and certificates ensured that 98% of the electricity supplied to Knorr-Bremse globally was generated from renewables. Knorr-Bremse is also firmly on track to reach its second key climate goal: to halve carbon emissions by 2030. By 2021, the company had already achieved a 73% reduction in carbon emissions compared with 2018.

As Bernd Spies, Member of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG and responsible for the Commercial Vehicle Systems division affirms, aligning Knorr-Bremse's product strategy with sustainability goals opens up great opportunities: "Sustainability is good for the commercial vehicle industry and safeguards the future of our company by facilitating new business models. Here I'm thinking in particular of innovative products that improve traffic safety and contribute to e-mobility and automated driving. In this respect, both our customers and our own strategic objectives are focused on building a circular economy, reducing emissions and cutting energy consumption."

At the same time, with an eye to global technology trends, Knorr-Bremse has aligned its latest new product developments with sustainable goals which it aims to meet by applying the principles of EcoDesign - ecological product design. This process, now mandatory within the company, stipulates new product development requirements relating to, for example, the selection of materials, weight reduction, energy efficiency, and higher levels of recyclability. In commercial vehicles, this results in safe, reliable systems with minimized carbon, noise and brake-dust emissions that comply with the vehicle manufacturers' development roadmaps. Reducing the weight of systems and components, for example, also cuts fuel consumption. E-mobility requirements in particular are driving forward the development of sustainable products, not least in the fields of steering and braking systems and electric compressors. And then there is the tried and tested practice of remanufacturing - the industrial reconditioning of used parts.

EPS - Electric Power Steering: With its all-electric EPS, Knorr-Bremse offers a steering system that is both fully redundant and fail-safe, and as such a key enabler of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Highly Automated Driving (HAD) and e-mobility. Because EPS systems are based on a modular approach, they are easy to integrate into applications for all commercial vehicle categories. The power-on-demand principle behind these systems also enables customers to significantly reduce both energy consumption and carbon emissions

Product innovations, efficient systems solutions, and sustainable business models that help commercial vehicle manufacturers to effectively manage their transformation within the transportation sector - these are what Knorr-Bremse has in store for trade visitors to IAA TRANSPORTATION 2022. In Hanover, Knorr-Bremse will present transparent, clearly explained demonstrations of the technologies behind automated driving, e-mobility, sustainability, connectivity and traffic safety. You will find Knorr-Bremse at IAA TRANSPORTATION in Hanover, Germany (Hall 12, Booth C21) on September 20-25, 2022.