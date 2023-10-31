MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Truck and train brakes manufacturer Knorr-Bremse posted a jump in sales and operating profits in the third quarter. Driven by both segments, total earnings rose by a good eight percent to EUR 1.9 billion, the MDax group announced in Munich on Tuesday. At 223 million euros, operating earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) exceeded the figure for the same period last year by a good eleven percent. However, below the line Knorr-Bremse earned less, at 137.2 million euros compared to 147.3 million in the same period last year.

Group CEO Marc Llistosella confirmed the targets he had raised for the company in August. "We are fully on track to achieve our targets this year," he said, according to the statement. In this context, margin development and free cash flow are his top priorities. The manager sees the latter at 350 to 550 million euros for 2023. Group net income is expected to rise to between 7.5 and 7.8 billion euros. Of this, between 10.5 and 12.0 percent should remain in the form of operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)./ngu/mis