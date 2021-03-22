DGAP-DD : Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
22.03.2021 / 10:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Jan Michael
Last name(s): Mrosik
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI
5299001GRRO0Z25YZT52
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KBX1006
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
105.98 EUR 251808.48 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
105.98 EUR 251808.48 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-16; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
22.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
Moosacher Str. 80
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.knorr-bremse.com
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
65081 22.03.2021
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 22, 2021 05:31 ET (09:31 GMT)