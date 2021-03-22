DGAP-DD : Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft english

Log in
03/22/2021 | 05:32am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
22.03.2021 / 10:31 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title:         Dr. 
 
 First name:    Jan Michael 
 
 Last name(s):  Mrosik 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 5299001GRRO0Z25YZT52 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000KBX1006 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 105.98 EUR    251808.48 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 105.98 EUR    251808.48 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-03-16; UTC+1 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          XETRA 
 
 MIC:           XETR 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

22.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft 
              Moosacher Str. 80 
              80809 Munich 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.knorr-bremse.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

65081 22.03.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2021 05:31 ET (09:31 GMT)

