DGAP-DD : Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 22.03.2021 / 10:31 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: Dr. First name: Jan Michael Last name(s): Mrosik 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft b) LEI 5299001GRRO0Z25YZT52 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000KBX1006 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 105.98 EUR 251808.48 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 105.98 EUR 251808.48 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-16; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Name: XETRA MIC: XETR -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

