Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
19.03.2021 / 12:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
Title:
|
First name:
|Frank Markus
Last name(s):
|Weber
a) Position / status
Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
|Share
ISIN:
|DE000KBX1006
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|104.32 EUR
|21594.24 EUR
|104.28 EUR
|21064.56 EUR
|104.30 EUR
|15957.90 EUR
|104.34 EUR
|16694.40 EUR
|104.36 EUR
|22959.20 EUR
|104.38 EUR
|1878.84 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
|Aggregated volume
|104.32 EUR
|100149.14 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
Language:
|English
Company:
|Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
|
|Moosacher Str. 80
|
|80809 Munich
|
|Germany
Internet:
|www.knorr-bremse.com
|
