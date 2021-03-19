Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft    KBX   DE000KBX1006

KNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(KBX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/19/2021 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.03.2021 / 12:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Frank Markus
Last name(s): Weber

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
5299001GRRO0Z25YZT52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KBX1006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
104.32 EUR 21594.24 EUR
104.28 EUR 21064.56 EUR
104.30 EUR 15957.90 EUR
104.34 EUR 16694.40 EUR
104.36 EUR 22959.20 EUR
104.38 EUR 1878.84 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
104.32 EUR 100149.14 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-17; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


19.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
Moosacher Str. 80
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.knorr-bremse.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

65068  19.03.2021 


© EQS 2021
All news about KNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
07:31aKNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT  : Notification and public disclosure of transac..
EQ
03/11KNORR-BREMSE  : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03/09KNORR BREMSE  : Vodafone seeks to raise up to 2.8 billion euros from towers IPO
RE
03/09KNORR-BREMSE  : Kepler Cheuvreux sticks Neutral
MD
03/09Vodafone seeks to raise up to 2.8 bln euros from towers IPO
RE
03/05KNORR-BREMSE  : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03/05KNORR-BREMSE  : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
03/05KNORR-BREMSE  : Sell rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
03/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Amazon.com, Deliveroo, Crédit Suisse
03/04KNORR-BREMSE  : Gets a Neutral rating from Berenberg
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 176 M 7 347 M 7 347 M
Net income 2020 504 M 599 M 599 M
Net Debt 2020 242 M 287 M 287 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,4x
Yield 2020 1,43%
Capitalization 16 758 M 20 003 M 19 934 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
EV / Sales 2021 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 29 263
Free-Float 41,0%
Chart KNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 111,71 €
Last Close Price 103,96 €
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jan Michael Mrosik Chairman-Executive Board
Frank Markus Weber Chief Financial Officer
Klaus J. Mangold Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heinz Hermann Thiele Member-Supervisory Board
Werner Ratzisberge Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-6.91%20 387
PACCAR, INC.10.25%34 499
KOMATSU LTD.24.22%30 075
KUBOTA CORPORATION11.28%28 081
EPIROC AB (PUBL)25.53%25 607
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.22.51%20 891
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ