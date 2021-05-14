PRESS RELEASE : Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: -2

Log in
    KBX   DE000KBX1006

KNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(KBX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE : Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft:

05/14/2021 | 01:02am EDT
About Knorr-Bremse Knorr-Bremse (ISIN: DE000KBX1006, ticker symbol: KBX) is the global market leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other safety-critical rail and commercial vehicle systems. Knorr-Bremse's products make a decisive contribution to greater safety and energy efficiency on rail tracks and roads around the world. About 29,700 employees at over 100 sites in more than 30 countries use their competence and motivation to satisfy customers worldwide with products and services. In 2020, Knorr-Bremse's two divisions together generated revenues of EUR 6.2 billion. For 115 years the company has been the industry innovator, driving innovation in mobility and transportation technologies with an edge in connected system solutions. Knorr-Bremse is one of Germany's most successful industrial companies and profits from the key global megatrends: Urbanization, sustainability, digitalization and mobility. Contact Media Relations: Alexandra Bufe, Phone +49 89 3547-1402, alexandra.bufe@knorr-bremse.com

Contact Investor Relations: Andreas Spitzauer, Phone +49 8 3547-182310, andreas.spitzauer@knorr-bremse.com DISCLAIMER This publication has been independently prepared by Knorr-Bremse AG ("Knorr-Bremse"). It may contain forward-looking statements which address key issues such as strategy, future financial results, events, competitive positions and product developments. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, those described in Knorr-Bremse's disclosures. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or shall assumptions prove incorrect, the actual results, performances or achievements of Knorr-Bremse may vary materially from those described in the relevant forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "want," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Knorr-Bremse does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation, to update or revise its forward-looking statements regularly in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

This publication may include - in the applicable financial reporting framework not clearly defined - supplemental financial measures that are or may be alternative performance measures (non-GAAP-measures). For the assessment of the net assets, financial position and results of operations of Knorr-Bremse, these supplementary financial figures should not be used in isolation or as alternatives to the financial figures presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with the relevant financial reporting framework. The calculation by other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may vary despite the use of the same or similar terminology. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-05-14 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft 
              Moosacher Str. 80 
              80809 Munich 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 89 3547 0 
E-mail:       info@knorr-bremse.com 
Internet:     www.knorr-bremse.com 
ISIN:         DE000KBX1006 
WKN:          KBX100 
Indices:      MDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF)) 
EQS News ID:  1196480 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1196480 2021-05-14

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196480&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2021 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 6 767 M 8 178 M 8 178 M
Net income 2021 617 M 746 M 746 M
Net Debt 2021 286 M 346 M 346 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,3x
Yield 2021 1,72%
Capitalization 16 668 M 20 123 M 20 142 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,51x
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 27 035
Free-Float 41,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 111,79 €
Last Close Price 103,40 €
Spread / Highest target 30,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jan Michael Mrosik Chairman-Executive Board
Frank Markus Weber Chief Financial Officer
Klaus J. Mangold Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heinz Hermann Thiele Member-Supervisory Board
Werner Ratzisberge Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-7.41%20 123
PACCAR, INC.9.21%31 886
KUBOTA CORPORATION13.42%28 341
EPIROC AB (PUBL)34.85%27 953
KOMATSU LTD.14.71%27 857
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION9.65%25 665