Knosys : AGM presentation 2021

Our SaaS Solution Suite

Knowledge Management System

Unlocking knowledge to help employees and customers find answers and information quickly when they need it …. trusted ... single source of truth for everyone. The purpose of the knowledge management system is to capture

and distribute knowledge, allowing members of an organization, along with its customers, to effectively access and use the information. Having a centralized repository where this knowledge is stored helps to create a single source of truth in an organization, eliminating confusion and reducing the time taken to find information.

Used by companies that wish to make the most of their employees' varying levels of skill and experience.

The software provides a common gathering place for teammates and remote coworkers to benefit from processes and workflows that have been documented, such as onboarding documents, frequently asked questions, and more.