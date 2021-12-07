Knosys : AGM presentation 2021

Log in
    KNO   AU000000KNO6

KNOSYS LIMITED

(KNO)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/07
0.15 AUD   0.00%


Connecting People and Information

knosys.co

AGM Presentation

8 December 2021

(ASX: KNO)



The Vision

Our mission is to empower organisations

to make smart connections with their information.

The Need





1.

McKinsey report; Time Searching for Information

2.

The Remote Work Statistics for 2019 report by FlexJobs

3.

Gartner Surveyed 317 CFOs and Finance leaders - March 30, 2020

4.

AWalker study found that at the end of 2020

74%

of CFO expect to

permanently transition previously on-premise employees to remote work

Staff spend on

average

9.3hrs

a week just searching information1

44%

Growth in

remote working areas in the last 5 years

86%

of buyers will pay more for a better customer experience



Connecting People and Information



Intuitive platform supporting your call center teams and customers

Our SaaS Solution Suite

Knowledge Management System

Unlocking knowledge to help employees and customers find

answers and information quickly when they need it …. trusted

...

single source of truth for everyone.

The purpose of the knowledge management system is to capture

and distribute knowledge, allowing members of an organization, along with its customers, to effectively access and use the information. Having a centralized repository where this knowledge is stored helps to create a single source of truth in an organization, eliminating confusion and reducing the time taken to find information.

Used by companies that wish to make the most of their employees' varying levels of skill and experience.

The software provides a common gathering place for teammates and remote coworkers to benefit from processes and workflows that have been documented, such as onboarding documents, frequently asked questions, and more.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Knosys Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 22:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5,29 M 3,76 M 3,76 M
Net income 2021 -0,54 M -0,39 M -0,39 M
Net cash 2021 6,31 M 4,49 M 4,49 M
P/E ratio 2021 -42,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32,1 M 22,9 M 22,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,04x
EV / Sales 2021 4,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart KNOSYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Knosys Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Thompson Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stephen Kerr Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Alan Robert Stockdale Non-Executive Chairman
Nic Passmore Chief Technology Officer
Kathrin Mutinelli Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNOSYS LIMITED-6.25%23
ORACLE CORPORATION37.49%243 134
SAP SE8.47%154 714
SERVICENOW, INC.12.01%122 688
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.32.42%36 281
HUBSPOT, INC.93.13%33 661