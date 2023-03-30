KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces Availability Of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (the “Partnership”) (NYSE:KNOP), an owner and operator of shuttle tankers, announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 has been filed with the SEC.

The report can be accessed on the Partnership’s website www.knotoffshorepartners.com in the “Investors” section under “Financial Information” then “Annual Report” or “SEC Filings”, or on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Unitholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Partnership’s complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by emailing:

ir@knotoffshorepartners.com

Or by writing to:

KNOT Offshore Partners LP

2 Queen’s Cross

Aberdeen

AB15 4YB

United Kingdom

About KNOT Offshore Partners LP

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers primarily under long-term charters in the offshore oil production regions of the North Sea and Brazil. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is structured as a publicly traded master limited partnership but is classified as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes, and thus issues a Form 1099 to its unitholders, rather than a Form K-1. KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s common units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “KNOP”.

