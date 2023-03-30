Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  KNOT Offshore Partners LP
  News
  Summary
    KNOP   MHY481251012

KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP

(KNOP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-30 pm EDT
5.310 USD   -0.75%
05:02pKNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces Availability Of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
BU
03/15Transcript : KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 15, 2023
CI
03/15Knot Offshore Partners Lp : Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
Summary 
Summary

KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces Availability Of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

03/30/2023 | 05:02pm EDT
KNOT Offshore Partners LP (the “Partnership”) (NYSE:KNOP), an owner and operator of shuttle tankers, announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 has been filed with the SEC.

The report can be accessed on the Partnership’s website www.knotoffshorepartners.com in the “Investors” section under “Financial Information” then “Annual Report” or “SEC Filings”, or on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Unitholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Partnership’s complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by emailing:

ir@knotoffshorepartners.com

Or by writing to:

KNOT Offshore Partners LP
2 Queen’s Cross
Aberdeen
AB15 4YB
United Kingdom

About KNOT Offshore Partners LP

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers primarily under long-term charters in the offshore oil production regions of the North Sea and Brazil. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is structured as a publicly traded master limited partnership but is classified as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes, and thus issues a Form 1099 to its unitholders, rather than a Form K-1. KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s common units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “KNOP”.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 266 M - -
Net income 2022 58,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 007 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,17x
Yield 2022 38,9%
Capitalization 187 M 187 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,49x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
KNOT Offshore Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,35 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 180%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Ivan Chapman Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Trygve Seglem Chairman
Hans Petter Aas Independent Director
Edward A. Waryas Independent Director
Andrew John Beveridge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP-44.44%187
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.36.79%8 153
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.3.33%3 130
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.12.34%2 043
FLEX LNG LTD.6.73%1 765
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.20.95%1 747
