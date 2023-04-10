Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KNOT Offshore Partners LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNOP   MHY481251012

KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP

(KNOP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-06 pm EDT
5.030 USD   -2.33%
06:58aKNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces CEO/CFO Stepping Down
BU
04/05KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces Change to its Board of Directors
BU
04/05KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces Change to its Board of Directors
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces CEO/CFO Stepping Down

04/10/2023 | 06:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (the “Partnership”) (NYSE:KNOP), an owner and operator of shuttle tankers, announced today that Gary Chapman, KNOP’s CEO and CFO, has given notice that he intends to resign from his roles at the Partnership in order to pursue an opportunity outside of the shuttle tanker sector.

Mr. Chapman will remain available to assist the Partnership in his current roles for up to six months in order to provide the Partnership with time to find and appoint a suitable successor and to ensure a smooth transition.

Trygve Seglem, Chairman of KNOP’s Board of Directors, commented: “On the behalf of our Board, I would like to thank Gary for his significant contribution to KNOP and for providing leadership and clarity through a challenging transitional period for the Partnership and the shuttle tanker industry. We appreciate that he will continue to provide us with stability and leadership as we seek to find and appoint a suitable successor.

About KNOT Offshore Partners LP

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers primarily under long-term charters in the offshore oil production regions of the North Sea and Brazil. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is structured as a publicly traded master limited Partnership but is classified as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes, and thus issues a Form 1099 to its unitholders, rather than a Form K-1. KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s common units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “KNOP”.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP
06:58aKNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces CEO/CFO Stepping Down
BU
04/05KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces Change to its Board of Directors
BU
04/05KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces Change to its Board of Directors
CI
03/30KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces Availability Of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended De..
BU
03/15Transcript : KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 15, 2023
CI
03/15Knot Offshore Partners Lp : Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
03/14Knot Offshore : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/14KNOT Offshore Partners LP Earnings Release — Interim Results for the Period Ended..
BU
03/14KNOT Offshore Partners LP Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year..
CI
03/14KNOT Offshore Partners LP Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 282 M - -
Net income 2023 7,08 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,5x
Yield 2023 1,99%
Capitalization 176 M 176 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 71,6%
Chart KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
KNOT Offshore Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,03 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 198%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Ivan Chapman Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Trygve Seglem Chairman
Hans Petter Aas Independent Director
Edward A. Waryas Independent Director
Andrew John Beveridge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP-47.77%176
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.29.10%7 720
FRONTLINE PLC22.82%3 319
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.2.27%3 145
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.2.51%1 864
FLEX LNG LTD.3.49%1 698
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer