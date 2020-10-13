Log in
KNOT Offshore Partners LP : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Cash Distribution

10/13/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) (“The Partnership”)

Distribution

The Partnership announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution with respect to the quarter ended September 30, 2020, of $0.52 per unit.

This corresponds to $2.08 per outstanding unit on an annualized basis.

This cash distribution will be paid on November 13, 2020 to all unitholders of record as of the close of business on October 30, 2020.

About KNOT Offshore Partners LP

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the offshore oil production regions of the North Sea and Brazil. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is structured as a publicly traded master limited partnership. KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s common units’ trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “KNOP.”

Forward looking statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management’s control. Factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed by the Partnership with SEC. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 278 M - -
Net income 2020 55,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,05x
Yield 2020 15,6%
Capitalization 444 M 444 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,59x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
KNOT Offshore Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 19,00 $
Last Close Price 13,32 $
Spread / Highest target 80,2%
Spread / Average Target 42,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary Ivan Champan Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Trygve Seglem Chairman
Hans Petter Aas Independent Director
Edward A. Waryas Independent Director
Andrew John Beveridge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP-32.76%444
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.-37.32%765
BW LPG LIMITED-40.64%629
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.-72.50%593
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED-28.66%525
DORIAN LPG LTD.-40.44%467
