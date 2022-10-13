Advanced search
    KNOP   MHY481251012

KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP

(KNOP)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-13 pm EDT
14.87 USD   +1.99%
04:37pKNOT Offshore Partners Keeps Quarterly Distribution at $0.52 a Unit, Payable Nov. 9 to Holders as of Oct. 27
MT
04:31pKNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces Third Quarter 2022 Cash Distribution
BU
09/26Knot Offshore Partners Lp : NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF LIMITED PARTNERS TO BE HELD ON OCTOBER 20, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces Third Quarter 2022 Cash Distribution

10/13/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) (“The Partnership”)

Distribution

The Partnership announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution with respect to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, of $0.52 per unit.

This corresponds to $2.08 per outstanding unit on an annualized basis.

This cash distribution will be paid on November 9, 2022 to all unitholders of record as of the close of business on October 27, 2022.

About KNOT Offshore Partners LP

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers primarily under long-term charters in the offshore oil production regions of the North Sea and Brazil. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is structured as a publicly traded master limited partnership but is classified as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes, and thus issues a Form 1099 to its unitholders, rather than a Form K-1. KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s common units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “KNOP”.

Forward looking statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management’s control. Factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed by the Partnership with SEC. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 262 M - -
Net income 2022 53,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,47x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 509 M 509 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,94x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 71,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 14,58 $
Average target price 22,00 $
Spread / Average Target 50,9%
Managers and Directors
Gary Ivan Chapman Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Trygve Seglem Chairman
Hans Petter Aas Independent Director
Edward A. Waryas Independent Director
Andrew John Beveridge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP9.13%509
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.98.32%8 867
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.244.73%2 384
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.145.71%1 793
FLEX LNG LTD.59.19%1 548
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.46.24%1 246