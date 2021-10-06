KNOT Offshore Partners LP : KNOP Presentation (opens in new window)

Notice to Recipients

This presentation is not a prospectus and is not an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this presentation include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market conditions and other factors that are described in the Partnership's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Nevertheless, new factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Partnership to predict all of these factors. Further, the Partnership cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The Partnership does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Partnership's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Today's discussion and presentation materials also include non-GAAP measures, such as DCF, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA leverage ratio and the presentation materials include definitions and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "project", "will be", "will continue", "will likely result", "plan", "intend" or words or phrases of similar meanings. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Partnership's control.

2