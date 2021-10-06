KNOT Offshore Partners LP : KNOP Presentation (opens in new window)
Notice to Recipients
This presentation is not a prospectus and is not an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities.
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this presentation include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market conditions and other factors that are described in the Partnership's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.
Nevertheless, new factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Partnership to predict all of these factors. Further, the Partnership cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The Partnership does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Partnership's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
Today's discussion and presentation materials also include non-GAAP measures, such as DCF, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA leverage ratio and the presentation materials include definitions and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "project", "will be", "will continue", "will likely result", "plan", "intend" or words or phrases of similar meanings. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Partnership's control.
Agenda
I
Introduction and Agenda
II
KNOP Strategic Overview
Trygve Seglem, Chairman
III
Shuttle Tanker Fundamentals
Fearnleys
IV
Shuttle Tanker Market Outlook
Rystad Energy
V
Shuttle Tanker Market Overview
John Einar Dalsvåg, VP Chartering & Business Development
VI
KNOP Financial Review And Outlook
Gary Chapman, CEO / CFO
VII
Investor Relations
Bryan Degnan, Consultant, The IGB Group
VIII
Q&A
October 6, 2021
October 6, 2021
Broad and Deep Expertise and Experience
With origins dating to 1896 and headquartered in Norway, the Knutsen Group is a fully integrated shipping company controlled by KNOP Chairman Trygve Seglem
Operations in multiple shipping segments including:
KNOT: operation of 9 shuttle tankers and 2 Floating Storage & Offloading (FSO) vessels
Knutsen Technology: marine shipping technology development, including proprietary ballast water treatment system
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carriers and product / chemical tankers
Established in 1885 and headquartered in Japan, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha ("NYK") recorded $15 billion in revenue in its fiscal year end March 31, 2021
Among the world's largest shipping companies, with over 35,000 employees and 684 vessels across a diversified owned and operating fleet, including:
Container liner operator
Dry bulk tankers
through ONE Alliance
LNG / energy carriers
Dry bulk carriers
Multi-purpose carriers
Air cargo
Logistics
Car carriers
Real estate
50%
Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers ('KNOT')
50%
KNOT provides material support to KNOP
Business development
Chartering and rechartering
Strong relationships with
KNOP holds option to purchase
Technical management and
geographically diverse banking
any KNOT vessel with a 5+ year
crewing
partners and access to US,
contract attached
Administration
Japanese and European financial
markets
