Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. KNOT Offshore Partners LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KNOP   MHY481251012

KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP

(KNOP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KNOT Offshore Partners LP : Rystad Energy Presentation (opens in new window)

10/06/2021 | 11:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MARKET OUTLOOK

KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP INVESTOR DAY

OCTOBER 6TH 2021

TORE GULDBRANDSOY, SVP

Disclaimer

This report has been prepared by Rystad Energy (the "Company"). All materials, content and forms contained in this report are the intellectual property of the Company and may not be copied, reproduced, distributed or displayed without the Company's permission to do so. The information contained in this document is based on the Company's global energy databases and tools, public information, industry reports, and other general research and knowledge held by the Company. The Company does not warrant, either expressly or implied, the accuracy, completeness or timeliness of the information contained in this report. The document is subject to revisions. The Company disclaims any responsibility for content error. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken by the "Recipient" or any third-party based on information contained in this document.

This presentation may contain "forward-looking information", including "future oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) projected financial performance of the Recipient or other organizations; (ii) the expected development of the Recipient's or other organizations' business, projects and joint ventures; (iii) execution of the Recipient's or other organizations' vision and growth strategy, including future M&A activity and global growth; (iv) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Recipient's or other organizations' projects; (v) completion of the Recipient's or other organizations' projects that are currently underway, under development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Recipient's or other organizations' current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow stakeholders the opportunity to understand the Company's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as a factor in their

assessment, e.g. when evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks and other sources of influence, many of which are outside the control of the Company and cannot be predicted with any degree of accuracy. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in such forward-looking statements made in this presentation, the inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the forward-looking statements will be achieved.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Under no circumstances shall the Company, or its affiliates, be liable for any indirect, incidental, consequential, special or exemplary damages arising out of or in connection with access to the information contained in this presentation, whether or not the damages were foreseeable and whether or not the Company was advised of the possibility of such damages.

© Rystad Energy 2020. All Rights Reserved.

2

Content

Oil Market short to medium term

Energy Transition Drivers and Scenarios

Brazil and North Sea

M&A Quiet before the storm ?

3

Delivery channels to meet your business needs

Data

Analytics

Advisory

"Fit for purpose" solutions.

An ever-evolvingA-Z library of

Bespoke and customized

Data feeds, dashboards, GIS

the energy sector - comprising

consulting engagements

services and our proprietary

of reports, daily commentaries

Cube Browser

and factsheets

Oil & Gas

Commodity

Renewables &

Energy

Supply

Markets

Power

Transition

Chain

4

A micro to macro philosophy

Over

2.000

Supply Chain

Companies

Over

85.000

E&P assets

Over

50.000

Subscribers worldwide

Over

80.000

Renewable assets

Over

5.000

Energy companies

Over

5.000

Data updates p/ day

Nearly

4,000,000

Underlying wells

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KNOT Offshore Partners LP published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 15:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP
11:16aKNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP : KNOP Presentation (opens in new window)
PU
11:16aKNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP : Rystad Energy Presentation (opens in new window)
PU
11:16aKNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP : Fearnleys Presentation (opens in new window)
PU
09:56aKNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP : KNOP Virtual Investor Day Presentation
PU
09:56aKNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP : Rystad Energy Presentation PDF 1.17 MB
PU
09:56aKNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP : Fearnleys Presentation PDF 999 KB
PU
06:01aKNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP : Hosting Virtual Investor Day
BU
09/22KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP : to Host Virtual Investor Day on October 6, 2021
BU
09/07KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP : EXCHANGE AGREEMENT (Form 6-K)
PU
09/07KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP : Announces Elimination of Incentive Distribution Rights (Form 6..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 281 M - -
Net income 2021 56,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 653 M 653 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,32x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
KNOT Offshore Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 19,48 $
Average target price 22,00 $
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Ivan Chapman Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Trygve Seglem Chairman
Hans Petter Aas Independent Director
Edward A. Waryas Independent Director
Andrew John Beveridge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP29.35%653
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.28.20%4 335
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.26.96%1 115
FLEX LNG LTD.124.63%1 052
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.70.60%1 042
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.14.21%945