KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP

(KNOP)
KNOT Offshore Partners LP : Announces Availability Of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

03/18/2021 | 06:12pm EDT
KNOT Offshore Partners LP (the “Partnership”) (NYSE:KNOP) announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 has been filed with the SEC and can be accessed on the Partnership’s website www.knotoffshorepartners.com under the “Investor Relations” section or on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Unitholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Partnership’s complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by emailing the Partnership at:

ir@knotoffshorepartners.com

Or by writing to:

KNOT Offshore Partners LP
2 Queen’s Cross
Aberdeen
AB15 4YB
United Kingdom


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 279 M - -
Net income 2020 63,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Yield 2020 11,2%
Capitalization 621 M 621 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,22x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
KNOT Offshore Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 21,00 $
Last Close Price 18,65 $
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gary Ivan Champan Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Trygve Seglem Chairman
Hans Petter Aas Independent Director
Edward A. Waryas Independent Director
Andrew John Beveridge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP23.84%622
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.20.84%1 129
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.70.78%1 058
BW LPG LIMITED-11.27%851
DORIAN LPG LTD.14.85%601
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.32.15%600
