Financial Highlights

For the three months ended December 31, 2023 (“Q4 2023”), KNOT Offshore Partners LP (“KNOT Offshore Partners” or the “Partnership”):

Generated total revenues of $73.0 million, operating income of $18.1 million and net loss of $5.3 million.

Generated Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $45.7 million

of $45.7 million Reported $63.9 million in available liquidity at December 31, 2023, which was comprised of cash and cash equivalents of $63.9 million.

Other Partnership Highlights and Events

Fleet operated with 99.6% utilization for scheduled operations in Q4 2023, and 96.0% utilization taking into account the scheduled drydockings of the Torill Knutsen and the Ingrid Knutsen , which were carried out during Q4 2023.

and the , which were carried out during Q4 2023. On January 16, 2024, the Partnership declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.026 per common unit with respect to Q4 2023, which was paid on February 8, 2024, to all common unitholders of record on January 29, 2024. On the same day, the Partnership declared a quarterly cash distribution to holders of Series A Convertible Preferred Units (“Series A Preferred Units”) with respect to Q4 2023 in an aggregate amount of $1.7 million.

On January 9, 2024, an extension to the existing bareboat charter party for the Dan Sabia was signed with Transpetro, extending the vessel’s fixed employment to early June 2024.

was signed with Transpetro, extending the vessel’s fixed employment to early June 2024. On December 15, 2023, Repsol Sinopec exercised its extension option to the existing time charter for the Carmen Knutsen extending the vessel’s fixed employment to mid-January 2025. A further 1 year’s option remains available to Repsol.

extending the vessel’s fixed employment to mid-January 2025. A further 1 year’s option remains available to Repsol. On December 15, 2023, the Partnership received the Dan Cisne back via redelivery, following expiry of its bareboat charter party to Transpetro. The Dan Cisne is being assessed for shuttle tanker operation in the North Sea and has also been deployed on short-term conventional tanker contracts in Europe.

back via redelivery, following expiry of its bareboat charter party to Transpetro. The is being assessed for shuttle tanker operation in the North Sea and has also been deployed on short-term conventional tanker contracts in Europe. The Hilda Knutsen, Torill Knutsen and Bodil Knutsen each continued to operate on separate time charter contracts with a subsidiary of the Partnership’s sponsor, Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers AS (“Knutsen NYK”), at a reduced charter rate. On January 2, 2024, these rolling monthly contracts were extended to January 2025 (in the cases of the Hilda Knutsen and the Torill Knutsen ) and March 2024 for the Bodil Knutsen , to terminate in time for delivery to Equinor.

and each continued to operate on separate time charter contracts with a subsidiary of the Partnership’s sponsor, Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers AS (“Knutsen NYK”), at a reduced charter rate. On January 2, 2024, these rolling monthly contracts were extended to January 2025 (in the cases of the and the ) and March 2024 for the , to terminate in time for delivery to Equinor. The Partnership continues to market the Hilda Knutsen, Torill Knutsen, Dan Cisne and Dan Sabia for new, third-party employment and is in active discussions with both existing charterers and others, including Knutsen NYK.

and for new, third-party employment and is in active discussions with both existing charterers and others, including Knutsen NYK. On November 2, 2023, the Partnership entered into an at-the-market sales agreement with B. Riley Securities, Inc. (the “Agent”) pursuant to which the Partnership may offer and sell up to $100 million of common units (the “ATM program”), from time to time, through the Agent. This new sales agreement replaces and supersedes the prior sales agreement with the Agent entered into on August 26, 2021.

Derek Lowe, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of KNOT Offshore Partners LP, stated, “We are pleased to report another strong performance in Q4 2023, marked by safe operation at over 99% fleet utilization for scheduled operations, along with consistent revenue and operating income.

1 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures used by management and external users of the Partnership’s financial statements. Please see Appendix A for definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Including those contracts signed since December 31, 2023, we now have 79% of charter coverage in 2024 from fixed contracts, which rises to 91% if charterers’ options are exercised. Having executed a number of new contracts, we remain focused on filling the remaining gaps in our charter portfolio.

In Brazil, the main offshore oil market where we operate, the outlook is continuing to improve, with robust demand and increasing charter rates. Driven by Petrobras’ continued high production levels and FPSO start-ups in the pre-salt fields that rely upon shuttle tankers, we believe the world’s biggest shuttle tanker market is tightening materially. Our secondary geography, in the North Sea, is taking longer to re-balance, where we anticipate progressive improvement during and beyond 2024.

We are aware that Knutsen NYK has recently ordered three new shuttle tankers with delivery over 2026-2027; and we note recent reports of another operator ordering three new shuttle tankers, with delivery by early 2027. We anticipate that all these new orders are backed by charters to clients in Brazil, and see this as a sign of confidence in the medium-long term demand for the global shuttle tanker fleet. These new orders bring anticipated deliveries to a total of eleven within the coming three years. While delivery of these orders will add to the supply of vessels into the global shuttle tanker fleet, we continue to believe that growth of offshore oil production in shuttle tanker-serviced fields across both Brazil and the North Sea is on track to outpace shuttle tanker supply growth in the coming years, particularly as increasing numbers of shuttle tankers reach or exceed typical retirement age.

As the largest owner and operator of shuttle tankers (together with our sponsor, Knutsen NYK), we believe we are well positioned to benefit from such an improving charter market. We remain focused on generating certainty and stability of cashflows from long-term employment with high quality counterparties, and are confident that continued operational performance and execution of our strategy can create unitholder value in the quarters and years ahead.”

Financial Results Overview

Results for Q4 2023 (compared to those for the three months ended September 30, 2023 (“Q3 2023”)) included:

Revenues of $73.0 million in Q4 2023 ($72.7 million in Q3 2023), with the increase due to loss of hire insurance recoveries in Q4 2023.

Vessel operating expenses of $25.5 million in Q4 2023 ($23.2 million in Q3 2023), with the increase due to higher costs for supplies, equipment and repairs.

Depreciation of $27.6 million in Q4 2023 ($27.5 million in Q3 2023).

General and administrative expenses of $1.6 million in Q4 2023 ($1.1 million in Q3 2023).

Operating income consequently of $18.1 million in Q4 2023 ($20.6 million in Q3 2023).

Interest expense of $18.1 million in Q4 2023 ($18.5 million in Q3 2023) with the decrease due to outstanding debt decreasing and lower fluctuations in interest rates.

Realized and unrealized loss on derivative instruments of $4.8 million in Q4 2023 (gain of $4.4 million in Q3 2023), including unrealized loss (i.e. non-cash) elements of $8.9 million in Q4 2023 (gain of $0.5 million in Q3 2023).

Net loss consequently of $5.3 million in Q4 2023 (net income of $12.6 million in Q3 2023).

By comparison with the three months ended December 31, 2022 (“Q4 2022”), results for Q4 2023 included:

a decrease of $1.5 million in operating income (to $18.1 million in Q4 2023 from $19.6 million in Q4 2022), driven primarily by higher vessel operating expenses;

an increase of $9.1 million in finance expense (to finance expense of $22.3 million in Q4 2023 from finance expense of $13.2 million in Q4 2022), due to fluctuations in interest rates; and

a decrease of $11.3 million in net income (to a net loss of $5.3 million in Q4 2023 from net income of $6.0 million in Q4 2022).

Fleet utilization

The Partnership’s vessels operated throughout Q4 2023 with 99.6% utilization for scheduled operations, and 96.0% utilization taking into account the scheduled drydockings of the Torill Knutsen and the Ingrid Knutsen, which were offhire for 23 days and 33 days respectively in Q4 2023.

Financing and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2023, the Partnership had $63.9 million in available liquidity, which was comprised of cash and cash equivalents of $63.9 million. The Partnership’s revolving credit facilities are fully drawn and mature between August 2025 and November 2025.

The Partnership’s total interest-bearing obligations outstanding as of December 31, 2023 were $963.0 million ($956.8 million net of debt issuance costs). The average margin paid on the Partnership’s outstanding debt during Q4 2023 was approximately 2.28% over SOFR. These obligations are repayable as follows:

(U.S. Dollars in thousands) Sale &

Leaseback Period

repayment Balloon

repayment Total 2024 $ 13,805 $ 76,650 $ 63,393 $ 153,848 2025 14,399 68,581 181,583 269,563 2026 15,060 51,596 219,521 286,177 2027 15,751 26,481 — 42,232 2028 and thereafter 119,120 13,241 78,824 211,185 Total $ 178,135 $ 236,549 $ 548,321 $ 963,005

As of December 31, 2023, the Partnership had entered into various interest rate swap agreements for a total notional amount outstanding of $426.5 million, to hedge against the interest rate risks of its variable rate borrowings. As of December 31, 2023, the Partnership receives interest based on SOFR and pays a weighted average interest rate of 1.9% under its interest rate swap agreements, which have an average maturity of approximately 1.8 years. The Partnership does not apply hedge accounting for derivative instruments, and its financial results are impacted by changes in the market value of such financial instruments.

As of December 31, 2023, the Partnership’s net exposure to floating interest rate fluctuations was approximately $294.5 million based on total interest-bearing contractual obligations of $963.0 million, less the Raquel Knutsen and Torill Knutsen sale and leaseback facilities of $178.1 million, less interest rate swaps of $426.5 million, and less cash and cash equivalents of $63.9 million.

On January 9, 2024, the loan facility secured by the Dan Sabia was repaid in full with a $10.4 million payment. The Dan Sabia and the Dan Cisne are now debt-free and there are no plans to incur additional borrowings secured by these vessels until such time as the Partnership has better visibility on the vessels’ future employment.

In May 2024, the loan facility secured by the Hilda Knutsen is due for repayment, for which the balloon repayment is $57 million. Negotiations are well-advanced with potential lenders for a new facility, to be secured also by the Hilda Knutsen, sufficient to finance the balloon repayment of the maturing facility. Management believe that such facility will be refinanced on acceptable and similar terms prior to maturity. However, there can be no guarantees of the success of any financing exercise.

On November 2, 2023, the Partnership entered into an at-the-market sales agreement with B. Riley Securities, Inc. for a new ATM program pursuant to which the Partnership may offer and sell up to $100 million of common units from time to time, through the Agent. This new sales agreement replaces and supersedes the prior sales agreement with the Agent entered into on August 26, 2021, which had provided for a $100 million at-the-market offering program for our common units. The Partnership intends to use the net proceeds of any sales of offered units for general partnership purposes, which may include, among other things, the repayment of indebtedness or the funding of acquisitions or other capital expenditures.

Assets Owned by Knutsen NYK

Pursuant to the omnibus agreement the Partnership entered into with Knutsen NYK at the time of its initial public offering, the Partnership has the option to acquire from Knutsen NYK any offshore shuttle tankers that Knutsen NYK acquires or owns that are employed under charters for periods of five or more years.

There can be no assurance that the Partnership will acquire any additional vessels from Knutsen NYK. Given the relationship between the Partnership and Knutsen NYK, any such acquisition would be subject to the approval of the Conflicts Committee of the Partnership’s Board of Directors.

Knutsen NYK owns, or has ordered, the following vessels and has entered into the following charters:

1. In February 2021, Tuva Knutsen was delivered to Knutsen NYK from the yard and commenced on a five-year time charter contract with a wholly owned subsidiary of the French oil major TotalEnergies. TotalEnergies has options to extend the charter for up to a further ten years. 2. In November 2021, Live Knutsen was delivered to Knutsen NYK from the yard in China and commenced on a five-year time charter contract with Galp Sinopec for operation in Brazil. Galp has options to extend the charter for up to a further six years. 3. In June 2022, Daqing Knutsen was delivered to Knutsen NYK from the yard in China and commenced on a five-year time charter contract with PetroChina International (America) Inc for operation in Brazil. The charterer has options to extend the charter for up to a further five years. 4. In July 2022, Frida Knutsen was delivered to Knutsen NYK from the yard in Korea and commenced in December 2022 on a seven-year time charter contact with Eni for operation in North Sea. The charterer has options to extend the charter for up to a further three years. 5. In August 2022, Sindre Knutsen, was delivered to Knutsen NYK from the yard in Korea and commenced in September 2023 on a five-year time charter contract with Eni for operation in the North Sea. The charterer has options to extend the charter for up to a further five years. 6. In May 2022, Knutsen NYK entered into a new ten-year time charter contract with Petrobras for a vessel to be constructed and which will operate in Brazil where the charterer has the option to extend the charter by up to five further years. The vessel will be built in China and is expected to be delivered in late 2024. 7. In November 2022, Knutsen NYK entered into a new fifteen-year time charter contract with Petrobras for a vessel to be constructed and which will operate in Brazil where the charterer has an option to extend the charter by up to five further years. The vessel will be built in China and is expected to be delivered in late 2025. 8. In February 2024, Knutsen NYK entered into a new ten-year time charter contract with Petrobras for each of three vessels to be constructed and which will operate in Brazil, where the charterer has an option to extend each charter by up to five further years. The vessels will be built in China and are expected to be delivered over 2026 - 2027.

Outlook

At December 31, 2023, the Partnership’s fleet of eighteen vessels had an average age of 9.7 years, and the Partnership had charters with an average remaining fixed duration of 2.0 years, with the charterers of the Partnership’s vessels having options to extend their charters by an additional 2.1 years on average. The Partnership had $699 million of remaining contracted forward revenue at December 31, 2023, excluding charterers’ options and excluding contracts agreed or signed after that date.

The market for shuttle tankers in Brazil, where fourteen of our vessels have been operating, has continued to tighten in Q4 2023, driven by a significant pipeline of new production growth over the coming years, a limited newbuild order book, and typical long-term project viability requiring a Brent oil price of only $35 per barrel. While the Dan Cisne and Dan Sabia stand out among the Partnership’s fleet as being of a smaller size than is optimal in today’s Brazilian market, we remain in discussions with our customers and continue to evaluate all our options for the Dan Cisne and Dan Sabia vessels, including but not limited to redeployment in the tightening Brazilian market, deployment to the North Sea, charter to Knutsen NYK (subject to negotiation and approvals) and sale.

Shuttle tanker demand in the North Sea has remained subdued, driven by the impact of COVID-19-related project delays. We expect these conditions to persist for several more quarters until new oil production projects that are anticipated come on stream.

Looking ahead, based on supply and demand factors with significant forward visibility and committed capital from industry participants, we believe that the overall medium and long-term outlook for the shuttle tanker market remains favourable.

In the meantime, the Partnership intends to pursue long-term visibility from its charter contracts, build its liquidity, and position itself to benefit from its market-leading position in an improving shuttle tanker market.

The Partnership’s financial information for the year ended December 31, 2023 included in this press release is preliminary and unaudited and is subject to change in connection with the completion of the Partnership’s year end close procedure and further financial review, Actual results may differ as a result of the completion of the Partnership’s year end closing procedures, review adjustment and other developments that may arise between now and the time the audit for the year ended December 31, 2023 is finalized.

About KNOT Offshore Partners LP

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers primarily under long-term charters in the offshore oil production regions of Brazil and the North Sea.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is structured as a publicly traded master limited partnership but is classified as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes, and thus issues a Form 1099 to its unitholders, rather than a Form K-1. KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s common units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “KNOP”.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, (U.S. Dollars in thousands) December

31, 2023 September

30, 2023 December

31, 2022 2023 2022 Time charter and bareboat revenues $ 72,039 $ 72,188 $ 66,084 $ 277,084 $ 262,797 Voyage revenues (1) — 10 4,689 8,849 4,689 Loss of hire insurance recoveries 505 — 758 2,840 758 Other income (2) 485 485 83 1,943 341 Total revenues 73,029 72,683 71,614 290,716 268,585 Vessel operating expenses 25,457 23,164 19,820 93,351 86,032 Voyage expenses and commission (3) 306 375 2,814 5,536 2,814 Depreciation 27,594 27,472 27,785 110,902 107,419 Impairment (4) — — — 49,649 — General and administrative expenses 1,571 1,083 1,606 6,142 6,098 Total operating expenses 54,928 52,094 52,025 265,580 202,363 Operating income (loss) 18,101 20,589 19,589 25,136 66,222 Finance income (expense): Interest income 992 932 472 3,468 822 Interest expense (18,101 ) (18,493 ) (15,358 ) (72,070 ) (42,604 ) Other finance expense (176 ) (228 ) (103 ) (589 ) (628 ) Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments (5) (4,806 ) 4,361 1,663 5,369 35,510 Net gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions (224 ) 14 81 (237 ) 220 Total finance income (expense) (22,315 ) (13,414 ) (13,245 ) (64,059 ) (6,680 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (4,214 ) 7,175 6,344 (38,923 ) 59,542 Income tax benefit (expense) (1,068 ) 5,466 (317 ) 4 595 (875 ) Net income (loss) (5,282 ) 12,641 6,027 (34,328 ) 58,667 Weighted average units outstanding (in thousands of units): Common units 34,045 34,045 34,009 34,045 33,882 Class B units (6) 252 252 289 252 416 General Partner units 640 640 640 640 640 (1) Voyage revenues are revenues unique to spot voyages. (2) The Bodil Knutsen has received $1.2 million as of December 31, 2023 related to the volatile organic compound emission ("VOC") control equipment installation. (3) Voyage expenses and commission are expenses unique to spot voyages, including bunker fuel expenses, port fees, cargo loading and unloading expenses, agency fees and commission. (4) The carrying value of each of the Dan Cisne and the Dan Sabia was written down to its estimated fair value as of June 30, 2023. (5) Realized gain (loss) on derivative instruments relates to amounts the Partnership actually received (paid) to settle derivative instruments, and the unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments relates to changes in the fair value of such derivative instruments, as detailed in the table below.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, (U.S. Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2023 September

30, 2023 December 31,

2022 2023 2022 Realized gain (loss): Interest rate swap contracts $ 4,141 $ 3,963 $ 1,229 $ 14,648 $ (2,478 ) Foreign exchange forward contracts — (79 ) (502 ) (79 ) (502 ) Total realized gain (loss): 4,141 3,884 727 14,569 (2,980 ) Unrealized gain (loss): Interest rate swap contracts (8,947 ) 352 (282 ) (9,200 ) 38,490 Foreign exchange forward contracts — 125 1,218 — — Total unrealized gain (loss): (8,947 ) 477 936 (9,200 ) 38,490 Total realized and unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments: $ (4,806 ) $ 4,361 $ 1,663 $ 5,369 $ 35,510 (6) On September 7, 2021, the Partnership entered into an exchange agreement with Knutsen NYK, and the Partnership’s general partner whereby Knutsen NYK contributed to the Partnership all of Knutsen NYK’s incentive distribution rights (“IDRs”), in exchange for the issuance by the Partnership to Knutsen NYK of 673,080 common units and 673,080 Class B Units, whereupon the IDRs were cancelled (the “IDR Exchange”). As of December 31, 2023, 420,675 of the Class B Units had been converted to common units.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (U.S. Dollars in thousands) At December 31, 2023 At December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,921 $ 47,579 Amounts due from related parties 348 1,998 Inventories 3,696 5,759 Derivative assets 13,019 15,070 Other current assets 8,795 15,528 Total current assets 89,779 85,934 Long-term assets: Vessels, net of accumulated depreciation 1,492,998 1,631,380 Right-of-use assets 2,126 2,261 Deferred tax assets 4,358 — Derivative assets 7,229 14,378 Total Long-term assets 1,506,711 1,648,019 Total assets $ 1,596,490 $ 1,733,953 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 10,243 $ 4,268 Accrued expenses 14,775 10,651 Current portion of long-term debt 151,796 369,787 Current lease liabilities 982 715 Income taxes payable 44 699 Current portion of contract liabilities — 651 Prepaid charter 467 1,504 Amount due to related parties 2,106 1,717 Total current liabilities 180,413 389,992 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt 804,993 686,601 Lease liabilities 1,144 1,546 Deferred tax liabilities 127 424 Deferred revenues 2,336 3,178 Total long-term liabilities 808,600 691,749 Total liabilities 989,013 1,081,741 Commitments and contingencies Series A Convertible Preferred Units 84,308 84,308 Equity: Partners’ capital: Common unitholders 510,013 553,922 Class B unitholders 3,871 3,871 General partner interest 9,285 10,111 Total partners’ capital 523,169 567,904 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,596,490 $ 1,733,953

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN PARTNERS’ CAPITAL Partners' Capital Accumulated Series A (U.S. Dollars in thousands) General Other Total Convertible Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2023 Common

Units Class B

Units Partner

Units Comprehensive

Income (Loss) Partners'

Capital Preferred

Units Consolidated balance at September 30, 2022 $ 566,079 $ 5,301 $ 10,365 $ — $ 581,745 $ 84,308 Net income 4,220 28 79 — 4 327 1,700 Conversion of Class B to common units (1) 1,283 (1,283 ) — — — — Other comprehensive income — — — — — — Cash distributions (17,660 ) (175 ) (333 ) — (18,168 ) (1,700 ) Consolidated balance at December 31, 2022 $ 553,922 $ 3,871 $ 10,111 $ — $ 567,904 $ 84,308 Consolidated balance at September 30, 2023 $ 517,751 $ 3,871 $ 9,431 $ — $ 531,053 $ 84,308 Net income (loss) (6,853 ) — (129 ) — (6,982 ) 1,700 Conversion of Class B to common units (1) — — — — — — Other comprehensive income — — — — — — Cash distributions (885 ) — (17 ) — (902 ) (1,700 ) Consolidated balance at December 31, 2023 $ 510,013 $ 3,871 $ 9,285 $ — $ 523,169 $ 84,308 Year Ended December 31, 2022 and 2023 Consolidated balance at December 31, 2021 $ 568,762 $ 9,453 $ 10,492 $ — $ 588,707 $ 84,308 Net income 50,297 619 951 — 51,867 6,800 Conversion of Class B to common units (1) 5,238 (5,238 ) — — — — Other comprehensive income — — — — — — Cash distributions (70,375 ) (963 ) (1,332 ) — (72,670 ) (6,800 ) Consolidated balance at December 31, 2022 $ 553,922 $ 3,871 $ 10,111 $ — $ 567,904 $ 84,308 Consolidated balance at December 31, 2022 $ 553,922 $ 3,871 $ 10,111 $ — $ 567,904 $ 84,308 Net income (loss) (40,368 ) — (760 ) — (41,128 ) 6,800 Conversion of Class B to common units (1) — — — — — — Other comprehensive income — — — — — — Cash distributions (3,541 ) — (66 ) — (3,607 ) (6,800 ) Consolidated balance at December 31, 2023 $ 510,013 $ 3,871 $ 9,285 $ — $ 523,169 $ 84,308 (1) On September 7, 2021, the Partnership entered into an exchange agreement with Knutsen NYK and the Partnership’s general partner whereby Knutsen NYK contributed to the Partnership all of Knutsen NYK’s IDRs, in exchange for the issuance by the Partnership to Knutsen NYK of 673,080 common units and 673,080 Class B Units, whereupon the IDRs were cancelled. As of December 31, 2022, 420,675 of the Class B Units had converted to common units. As of December 31, 2023, 420,675 of the Class B Units had converted to common units. No Class B Units were converted in the fourth quarter of 2023.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Year Ended December 31, (U.S. Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) (1) $ (34,328 ) $ 58,667 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 110,902 107,419 Impairment 49,649 — Amortization of contract intangibles / liabilities (651 ) (1,442 ) Amortization of deferred revenue (467 ) — Amortization of deferred debt issuance cost 2,503 2,692 Drydocking expenditure (19,375 ) (17,614 ) Income tax expense (4,595 ) 875 Income taxes paid (665 ) (422 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments 9,200 (38,490 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency transactions 67 49 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in amounts due from related parties 1,650 723 Decrease (increase) in inventories 2,139 (2,163 ) Decrease (increase) in other current assets 6,735 (9,689 ) Decrease (increase) in accrued revenue — 1,450 Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable 5,867 251 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses 4,125 3,528 Increase (decrease) prepaid charter (1,504 ) (4,682 ) Increase (decrease) in amounts due to related parties 389 (210 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 131,641 100,942 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Disposals (additions) to vessel and equipment (2,779 ) (3,309 ) Acquisition of Synnøve Knutsen (net of cash aquired) — (32,205 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,779 ) (35,514 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long-term debt 250,000 167,000 Repayment of long-term debt (349,642 ) (166,609 ) Payment of debt issuance cost (2,461 ) (889 ) Cash distributions (10,407 ) (79,470 ) Net cash used in financing activities (112,510 ) (79,968 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (10 ) (174 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 16,342 (14,714 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 47,579 62,293 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 63,921 $ 47,579 (1) Included in net income (loss) is interest paid amounting to $69.3 million and $37.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

APPENDIX A—RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, depreciation and taxes. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, depreciation, impairments, taxes and other financial items (including other finance expenses, realized and unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments and net gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions). EBITDA is used as a supplemental financial measure by management and external users of financial statements, such as the Partnership’s lenders, to assess its financial and operating performance and compliance with the financial covenants and restrictions contained in its financing agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental financial measure by management and external users of financial statements, such as investors, to assess the Partnership’s financial and operating performance. The Partnership believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA assist its management and investors by increasing the comparability of its performance from period to period and against the performance of other companies in its industry that provide EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA information. This increased comparability is achieved by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods or companies of interest, other financial items, taxes, impairments and depreciation, as applicable, which items are affected by various and possibly changing financing methods, capital structure and historical cost basis and which items may significantly affect net income between periods. The Partnership believes that including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as financial measures benefits investors in (a) selecting between investing in the Partnership and other investment alternatives and (b) monitoring the Partnership’s ongoing financial and operational strength in assessing whether to continue to hold common units. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other indicator of Partnership performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The table below reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Three Months Ended, Year Ended (U.S. Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2023

(unaudited) December 31,

2022

(unaudited) December 31,

2023

(unaudited) December 31,

2022

(unaudited) Net income (loss) $ (5,282 ) $ 6,027 $ (34,328 ) $ 58,667 Interest income (992 ) (472 ) (3,468 ) (822 ) Interest expense 18,101 15,358 72,070 42,604 Depreciation 27,594 27,785 110,902 107,419 Impairment — — 49,649 — Income tax expense (benefit) 1,068 317 (4,595 ) 875 EBITDA 40,489 49,015 190,230 208,743 Other financial items (a) 5,206 (1,641 ) (4,543 ) (35,102 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,695 $ 47,374 $ 185,687 $ 173,641 (a) Other financial items consist of other finance income (expense), realized and unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments and net gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions.

