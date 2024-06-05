The Company’s experience in developing novel, next generation medical diagnostic technology aligns with the Wyss Diagnostics Accelerator’s mission of delivering disruptive innovation to address unmet clinical needs.

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSE American: KNW), a leading developer of non-invasive medical diagnostic technology, today announced that it has joined the Industrial Participant Program of the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University’s Diagnostics Accelerator.

The Wyss Institute at Harvard University is a translational research institute, developing disruptive innovation for healthcare and sustainability, powered by a multidisciplinary bioengineering community. The Wyss DxA Industrial Participant Program (Wyss DxA IPP) serves as a collaboration hub between healthcare testing companies and the scientific and clinical community within the Wyss ecosystem. IPP members build relationships and explore pre-competitive collaboration opportunities, connect with thought leaders and subject matter experts, identify key opportunities and challenges within the industry, and align on a vision to transform the future of diagnostic and healthcare testing. This is all driven by the DxA’s mission to accelerate the delivery of novel diagnostic technologies to patients with the goal of driving positive health care outcomes and reducing disease burden.

As a member, Know Labs will contribute experience in developing novel radiofrequency (RF) dielectric sensor technology for broader medical diagnostics applications, and specifically for applications relating to non-invasive blood glucose monitoring for diabetes management. Know Labs’ extensive patent portfolio covers more than 100 medical and non-medical applications and over 300 patents issued, pending and in-process. Know Labs joins 19 existing Wyss DxA IPP members representing a range of diagnostically relevant disciplines to accelerate the development of market solutions that solve high-value, unmet and urgent clinical needs.

“It’s an honor to participate with the Wyss Institute ecosystem and join forces with the members of the Wyss DxA IPP,” said Ron Erickson, CEO and Chairman at Know Labs. “We look forward to making contributions regarding innovation in the diabetes field and worldwide disease prevention and management more broadly. Know Labs will benefit from access to the Wyss DxA’s community and collaborators as we work to bring the first FDA-cleared non-invasive continuous glucose monitor to the marketplace and champion the need for equitable care in diabetes management.”

About Know Labs, Inc.

Know Labs, Inc. is a public company whose shares trade on the NYSE American Exchange under the stock symbol “KNW.” The Company’s platform technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a unique molecular signature. The technology can be integrated into a variety of wearable, mobile or bench-top form factors. This patented and patent-pending technology makes it possible to effectively identify and monitor analytes that could only previously be performed by invasive and/or expensive and time-consuming lab-based tests. The first application of the technology will be in a product marketed as a non-invasive glucose monitor. The device will provide the user with accessible and affordable real-time information on blood glucose levels. This product will require U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance prior to its introduction to the market.

